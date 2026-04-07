Amaravati Officially Designated as Andhra Pradesh Capital; Leaders Celebrate 'Historic Win'

On Tuesday, April 7 2026, the Government of India issued a gazette notification giving Amaravati formal, statutory status as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh. This follows President Droupadi Murmu giving her assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which Parliament had passed earlier in the week.

The 2026 law amends the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. In section 5(2), the earlier phrase “and there shall be a new capital” has been replaced with “and Amaravati shall be the new capital”. An explanation in the Act clarifies that “Amaravati” includes all the capital‑city areas notified under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014.

Parliament gave final approval on April 2, 2026: the Lok Sabha passed the Bill first, and the Rajya Sabha cleared it the next day through a voice vote. About 35 MPs took part in the debate, and all of them supported the Bill except two from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The YSRCP has opposed the move, saying the law does not adequately address the concerns of farmers who gave up their land for the Amaravati project.

Ending years of capital confusion

The new law ends the long period of political uncertainty and the earlier idea of having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. It also blocks any future attempt to change Amaravati’s status, making it the only capital protected by law and the courts.

See also: Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves resolution for legal sanctity to Amaravati

The idea of Amaravati as the state capital was first taken up in 2015 when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was in power. After the YSR Congress Party came to power in 2019, the government halted most of the capital‑city projects and revived the three‑capital model (Visakhapatnam as an executive capital, while Amaravati and Kurnool as legislative and judicial capitals, respectively). When the TDP‑led NDA alliance returned to power in 2024, it decided to go ahead with Amaravati as the single capital, and development work was restarted last year.

Leaders hail a “historic victory”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the gazette notification as the fulfilment of a “long‑cherished aspiration” of the people. He called it a “victory for the people of Andhra Pradesh” and thanked the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government, Members of Parliament, state leaders, and citizens for their support. He gave special recognition to the farmers of Amaravati, whose land and sacrifices, he said, were central to the capital project.

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh described the day as “historic” for every citizen of the state. He said that the President’s assent had turned the long‑held vision of Amaravati into a legal reality. Lokesh thanked the Prime Minister for his support and acknowledged the role of MPs and Amaravati’s farmers, whose patience and resilience helped reach this milestone.

See also: Bill for legal status to Amaravati as Andhra capital to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav also welcomed the gazette notification and the permanent recognition of Amaravati as the state capital. He called it a significant and joyous moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh and said the BJP would continue to work with its alliance partners to ensure sustained development and stability in the state.

Overall, the new law and the political backing mark Amaravati not just as a planned city on paper, but as the officially fixed, permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh, with leaders across the ruling alliance calling it a turning point in the state’s journey.

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