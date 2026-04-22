One Year After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Grief and Loss Still Lingers

The visual of a young woman, her wrists still laden with bright red bridal chooda, sitting listlessly beside her dead husband have been imprinted upon the minds of many. The image became the forefront of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that took place exactly a year ago, on 22nd April, 2025.

Pahalgam, the tourist spot which was once marked by the chatter of the tourists and melodious birdsong, was rendered in blood on that fateful day.

The chilling incident shook the nation to its core, as the serenity and peace of the valley was shattered within a span of mere hours. The whole nation watched with horror as mournful visuals of the attack started emerging on social media and on television.

What happened on April 22, 2025 in Pahalgam?

In the Baisaran meadow area near Pahalgam in the south of Kashmir, the day started off as a seemingly normal one, as tourists floored the place to delight in the picturesque scenery of the valley. All of a sudden, gunshots echoed through the valley, as armed terrorists belonging to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba targeted and gunned down Hindu men. Within hours of the firing of the first gunshot, authorities confirmed that 26 civilians— 25 Indian nationals and one nepali— were dead, with 17 others injured.

A local, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who made a living offering pony rides to the visitors, was also shot as he tried to protect the tourists.

The Pahalgam incident was the one of the deadliest terror attacks in the nation since the 2008 Mumbai attack. India blamed Pakistan in playing a crucial role in the terror attack, a claim that Pakistan denied.

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Shock and rage echoed through the nation. As strong condemnment spread amongst the civilians, the capital vowed strict against the perpetrators and promised to exact justice for the innocent lives lost ion the terror attack.

Official actions were swift in the days that followed the incident. A multi-agency investigation mechanism was constituted. Agencies expanded counter-terror operations across Kashmir, marked by heightened surveillance along tourist hotspots. Indian armed forces were placed on high alert. Diplomatic tensions between the two nations, already teetering on frayed bonds, were further weakened as India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, closed border crossings, and called back its diplomatic staff stationed across the border.

The nation's first major response, and a significant shift in the anti-terror doctrine of the nation, came in the form of Operation Sindoor on May 7th, 2025. Precision strikes by the Indian Armed forces were launched at nine terror sites in Pakistan. The strikes targeted the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba Muridke base. India said over 100 terrorists were killed in the operation, including Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed.

Pahalgam Attack Victims’ Families Still Grapple With Loss

The one-year anniversary of the Pahalgam Attack brings an air of melancholy over the loved ones of those affected. The world moves on, yet those left behind are still plagued by the lingering loss.

Aishanya Dwivedi, whose husband Shubham Dwivedi was one of the victims of the attack, remembers the pain as a ‘lasting pain still prevails a year later.' In addition to melancholy, she still holds anger and resentment. "My anger for Pakistan is very personal; they hit my life at a point where my life has finished. Now it is just an individual who is alive," she remarked.

Extending her sentiment to all victims' families, she added, "This is not the case with just me but also with every terror victim's family."

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Asavari Jagdale lost her father Santosh Jagdale a year ago. Speaking to PTI about the emotional toll the loss has inflicted upon her and others who faced similar loss, she said:

“This one year was very difficult for me and my family. It would have been equally tough for the 25 other families who lost their loved ones in front of their eyes. We have been through hell in the last one year- losing a loved one and struggling for all the promises made by the government. My father was a firm support to me and my mother.”

Wounds may heal over time, but the memories of the attack prevails.

Aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on the local economy

The impact of terror incidents like these are rarely transient, long-lasting impacts of the devastation are seen and felt for years after across the region. And for Pahalgam, a region whose economy is almost entirely a determinant of tourist footfalls and their activities, the impact is even more vital.

While the region has remained comparatively peaceful since the attack, an air of fear still lingers over the place. Amid fear of recurring attacks, the normally bustling region was left deserted after the attack. Hotels were left vacant, tourists footfalls significantly reduced, and shops were shut down.

While tourist activity has gained some momentum over the months, it is still fractured. The bitter truth remains: while tourism in the place hasn't halted, it still is a ghostly representation of the way it was before the attack.

But life is going on in Pahalgam. Markets are busy again. Cafes are open and serving. Tourists take photos with the same mountains that made scary headlines before. The economy got shaken, but it's recovering, slowly, not evenly, but getting stronger.

600 kilometres away from the attack site, a black headstone, bearing the etched names of the deceased, stands somberly, the memorial of the tragedy that haunted the region and the entire nation.

While Pahalgam isn't solely defined by that terror tragedy that occured a year ago on this day, the attack did leave a painful stain on its history. Life goes on, but the incident will never be forgotten.