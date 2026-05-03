Cardiac Events or Custodial Death? : BSF Constable Dies in NCB Custody; Postmortem Reveals 34 Injuries, Family Alleges Torture

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A 35-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable, Jaswinder Singh, has died under controversial circumstances following his detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), with his family alleging custodial torture.
Jaswinder, who was posted with the 42 Battalion in Tripura, had been at his home in Diwangarh village near Jammu while on leave when he was picked up by the NCB on March 3, 2026. According to officials, he was detained in connection with an ongoing investigation linked to earlier narcotics cases involving his brother, Pupinder Singh, who had previously been arrested and later discharged by a court.
Over the next 17 days, Jaswinder remained in NCB custody, during which his family claims they were denied access to him. According to The Caravan, his wife, Lovejeet Kaur, said he managed to make a brief distress call about ten days after his detention, during which he allegedly described being subjected to severe torture. “My biggest fear used to be his safety on the border… but not like this,” she said, expressing shock over the circumstances of his death.
Jaswinder was taken to Amritsar on March 19 for further investigation and spot identification. According to an NCB statement, he developed chest pain the same evening, was admitted to a private facility, Pulse Hospital in Amritsar, and died the next morning after suffering two cardiac events.
However, a 16-page postmortem report has raised serious questions. Conducted by a medical board at Amritsar Civil Hospital, the report documented 34 external injuries on his body. These included deep bruises on his back, thighs, and buttocks, as well as injuries to his private parts. Internal examination revealed damage to vital organs, including the lungs and kidneys, along with internal bleeding and a swollen brain showing signs of haemorrhage.
The report noted that several injuries were inflicted 2–4 days prior to death, while others were sustained within 18 to 24 hours before his death. While the exact cause of death has been listed as “pending,” the extent and nature of the injuries have strengthened the family’s allegations of custodial violence.
His wife, Lovejeet Kaur, has called for a murder case to be registered against the officials involved, stating that photographic and video evidence supports claims of assault. “Now the postmortem report confirms our allegations and apprehensions,” she told The Print.
Legal experts associated with the family have argued that the severity of the injuries points to torture, including allegations of electric shocks. They have called for an independent judicial inquiry, expressing concern that the involvement of a central agency like the NCB could influence the investigation.
As of May 3, 2026, The Tribune reported that the case has escalated, with multiple NCB officials—along with a senior Army officer on deputation—being suspended following the autopsy findings.
Sources within the BSF indicated that while the force is concerned, it is unlikely to intervene formally since Jaswinder was not on active duty at the time, making it a civil matter.
The family of the deceased continues to demand an impartial probe to determine the exact cause of death and fix accountability.
[VP]
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