Cardiac Events or Custodial Death? : BSF Constable Dies in NCB Custody; Postmortem Reveals 34 Injuries, Family Alleges Torture

Over the next 17 days, Jaswinder remained in NCB custody, during which his family claims they were denied access to him. According to The Caravan, his wife, Lovejeet Kaur, said he managed to make a brief distress call about ten days after his detention, during which he allegedly described being subjected to severe torture. “My biggest fear used to be his safety on the border… but not like this,” she said, expressing shock over the circumstances of his death.

Jaswinder was taken to Amritsar on March 19 for further investigation and spot identification. According to an NCB statement, he developed chest pain the same evening, was admitted to a private facility, Pulse Hospital in Amritsar, and died the next morning after suffering two cardiac events.

However, a 16-page postmortem report has raised serious questions. Conducted by a medical board at Amritsar Civil Hospital, the report documented 34 external injuries on his body. These included deep bruises on his back, thighs, and buttocks, as well as injuries to his private parts. Internal examination revealed damage to vital organs, including the lungs and kidneys, along with internal bleeding and a swollen brain showing signs of haemorrhage.

The report noted that several injuries were inflicted 2–4 days prior to death, while others were sustained within 18 to 24 hours before his death. While the exact cause of death has been listed as “pending,” the extent and nature of the injuries have strengthened the family’s allegations of custodial violence.