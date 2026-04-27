BSF Jawan Dies After NCB Custody, Family Alleges Torture as Autopsy Report Reveals Multiple Injuries

An official autopsy report has revealed shocking details of the custodial torture that a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan underwent whilst being under custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The report showcased clear indication of severe torture that the soldier was subjected to—including multiple signs of hemorrhages on the head, bruises, signs of internal bleeding of the lung and the spleen, and injuries on the private part.

Jaswinder Singh, a 35-year-old BSF jawan posted in Tripura, was on leave when he was apprehended by the NCB on 3rd March, 2026. After arresting him in Jammu, the bureau brought him to Amritsar for spot identification in relation to a heroin recovery case. It was alleged that Singh had contacts with Pakistan-based drug smugglers.

Singh died at a hospital twenty days later after getting arrested on March 20th, 2026. A post-mortem report of the late soldier revealed that he experienced a total of 34 injuries, including widespread bluish-purple bruises that marked various parts across his lower body.

“The violence was not limited to the limbs and torso. The 34th and most serious injury was a large collection of blood (a severe bruise) trapped between the scalp and the skull on the left side of his head. This was accompanied by a swollen, fluid-filled brain and tiny, pinpoint spots of bleeding inside the brain tissue, all of which indicate that the head suffered a very violent impact,” the report stated.

See also: Shastri did not Just Cry "Jai Jawan", he Lived Up to it. BSF was his Most Crucial Offering to the Nation

The report, formulated by a team of several doctors from the Amritsar’s Civil Hospital, stated that the majority of the wounds were inflicted on the soldier hours before his death. Out of the 34 external injuries, 24 were inflicted 2-4 days prior to death, while nine were sustained 18-24 hours before his passing. The report, however, did not mention whether the injuries were linked to his death. The post-mortem report is vague in its purpose, stating that the cause of death is ‘pending.’

While the NCB claimed that Singh passed away due to a cardiac arrest, the late jawan’s family allege that the bureau’s officers assaulted him.

Addressing the matter, an NCB Spokesperson making a statement said: “Jaswinder Singh was arrested on the basis of evidence derived from technical analysis, which revealed that he was in contact with smugglers based in Pakistan, Punjab, and Jammu. Based on the investigation, he was taken to Amritsar, Punjab, on the evening of 19.03.2026 for further investigation. On 19.03.2026 at Amritsar, he developed chest pain and was immediately admitted to Pulse Hospital, Amritsar. He suffered two cardiac events and expired on the morning of 20.03.2026 at Pulse Hospital, Amritsar.”

See also: NCB officials chalk out plans to check drug cartels in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Speaking to The Print, Lovejeet Kaur, Jaswinder Singh’s wife, has called for a murder case to be filed against the NCB officials. “The photographs and the videos were strong evidence that he was assaulted, and that he died because of those injuries. Now the postmortem report confirms our allegations and apprehension,” Kaur said.

As per sources, while the BSF has deep anguish over this terrible ordeal, the force is unlikely to pursue this matter further. "Any offence committed by a BSF personnel while on leave is treated as a civil matter, limiting the force's jurisdiction. The BSF generally refrains from intervening in cases handled by other agencies, even in circumstances that raise serious concerns," said sources.

The NCB has suspended investigating officer Akash Rai over his alleged role in this custodial death matter. A departmental inquiry pertaining to the matter has also been initiated, officials say. “The officer has been terminated until the investigation into the custodial torture allegations is completed. NCB is a responsible force, and we want the probe to be impartial,” said an NCB official.