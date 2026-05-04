Nepal Objects to Kailash Manasarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass; Ministry of External Affairs Calls Claim ‘Untenable’

On Sunday, 3rd May 2026, Nepal formally staked its territorial claim on the Lipulekh pass. The newly minted Balendra Shah-led government, who has been in power for little over a month, has objected to the revered Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, that India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conducts in collaboration with the Chinese government via the Lipulekh pass.

Considered a ‘contested’ territory, the Lipulekh pass is a strategic Himalayan pass situated at the Nepal-India-Tibet junction. The history of this pass is marked by geopolitical tensions, as Nepal has persistently objected to India’s actions to build connectivity and carry out trade with China via the pass.

Last week, on 30th April, 2026, India had formerly announced that in collaboration with China, the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is scheduled to be held from June to August this year, and will take place via two routes— Lipulekh pass and Nathu La in Sikkim.

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The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is a highly revered and sacred pilgrimage tour to Mount Kailash and the Manasarovr aLake in Tibet’s autonomous region, which holds religious significance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists alike.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Nepal’s foreign ministry said: “The Government of Nepal is completely clear and steadfast in the fact that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani east of the Mahakali River are integral parts of Nepal since the Sugauli Treaty ministry asserts that the nation had conveyed its clear stance and concerns to both India and China through diplomatic channels about the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.”

“Even before this, the Government of Nepal has been continuously urging the Government of India not to undertake any activities such as road construction or expansion, border trade and pilgrimage in the area,” it said.

In retaliation, the national capital of Delhi has rebuked the neighbouring nation’s stance, stating that the ‘such territorial claims’ (referring to Nepal maintaining that Lipulekh pass is an integral part of its territory) are ‘untenable’.

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Reiterating the nation's stance on this issue, MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, remarked: “India’s position in this regard has been consistent and clear. Lipulekh Pass has been a long standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954 and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades."