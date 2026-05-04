Vinesh Phogat Identifies Herself as Complainant in Sexual Harassment Case Against Ex-WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh

Decorated wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who is set to make her much-awaited return to the mat, has recently made a big revelation. On Sunday, 3rd May, 2026, she revealed that she is one of the six victims who filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment against the erstwhile president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Singh.

Vinesh Phogat became one of the faces of the 2023 Jantar Mantar protests held in New Delhi. Three years ago, several top Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medal winners, demanded appropriate actions against the (then) WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, against whom several cases of sexual misconduct were registered. Legal proceedings in relation to the cases are still underway, while Singh has firmly denied all allegations.

The complaints and the protests sparked a major conflict in the nation and a major upheaval within the wrestling federation, marked by suspension of its activities and interventions by the sports ministry.

Taking to her social media handle, Phogat posted a video statement wherein she expressed serious doubts regarding athlete security during the upcoming wrestling tournament scheduled in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, an area which is considered to be Brij Bhushan’s stronghold. In the same video statement, she assumed the identity as one amongst the six female wrestlers who were the victims of sexual harassment at the hands of Singh. The wrestlers maintained that she felt compelled to break her anonymity due to ‘certain circumstances.’

See also: Minor wrestler's father stands by sexual harassment charges against WFI chief

“The Supreme Court guidelines say that the identity of any victim should not be revealed, because it concerns their dignity and honour. But today, due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending… But I want to say that I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing,” she said in the video.

Phogat also flagged concerns about the neutrality of the refereeing during the Gonda tournament, scheduled for May 10-12, 2026.

“The tournament is being held where Brij Bhushan Singh lives. He has a private college there. It is impossible to think that wrestlers will get a fair chance to excel there. Which referee will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman, who will win, who will lose, everything can be controlled by his people, and our government and sports ministry are watching as mute spectators,” Vinesh said in her post on X.

See also: Congress, Trinamool ask why PM Modi protecting WFI chief

This marks the second time the Olympics-qualifying wrestler has leveled allegations against the WFI. Earlier this week, Phogat has raised similar queries, claiming that the federation was involved in a deliberate attempt to block her registration for the event.

Dismissing the wrestler’s concerns, WFI President Sanjay Singh stated that he will ‘personally ensure’ her safety. “No one gets special treatment from the referees. We have a panel of good and honest referees. As per her claim that she may be harmed, I will personally ensure that nothing happens to her during the tournament,” Singh stated.