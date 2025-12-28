BJP Leader Brij Bhushan Singh Supports Kuldeep Sengar, Calls Him Innocent and Says His Conviction Was a Conspiracy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case, raising serious concerns over the safety of the survivor and her family. The High Court granted Sengar conditional bail on December 23, 2025, citing the fact that he has already spent over seven years in prison.

Although Sengar will remain in jail due to a separate 10-year sentence in the custodial death case of the victim’s father, the suspension of his life sentence has triggered nationwide protests, sharp political reactions, and renewed scrutiny of the justice system.

Survivor of Unnao Rape Case and Opposition Question Court’s Leniency

Following the High Court order, the Unnao rape survivor broke down publicly, alleging that the judicial process was biased in favour of the powerful. “When the verdict came, I felt like killing myself. But I thought about my children and family and stopped myself,” she said.