Vadodara University Introduces ‘Modi Tattva’, RSS Fieldwork in Sociology Curriculum

As part of a broader curriculum revamp, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU) has introduced a new module titled “Modi Tattva” to its sociology catalogue, seeking to “align academic framework with India’s civilisational knowledge, contemporary governance and lived social realities”.

The module will study the concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as part of a course titled “Sociology of Patriotism”. It carries four credits and is structured across four units, with around 60 hours of teaching. The course will be offered to fourth-year BA students and first-year MA students from the upcoming academic session starting in June 2026.

The syllabus will include an analysis of the PM’s electoral performance, public acceptance and governance decisions. Specific policy measures such as demonetisation, digital initiatives, FASTag and the creation of the Jal Shakti Ministry will be studied in relation to public response and governance outcomes.

The new curriculum has been drafted by sociology department head Virendra Singh, who said the course draws on German sociologist Max Weber’s concept of “charismatic authority”, which has previously been used to study leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

Singh is chairperson of the university’s Board of Studies, a member of Vadodara district administration, and involved in a NITI Aayog project monitoring public policy in India.

“Whether you like it or not, you will have to discuss PM Modi in a political field and a leadership role. He is someone who will remain there for a long time,” Singh said. “Modi Tattva treats a contemporary political figure as a case study in charismatic leadership, policy perception and mass connect,” he added, saying that the aim is to examine his leadership in real time rather than retrospectively.