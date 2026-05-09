PM Modi Touches Feet of 98-Year-Old BJP Veteran Makhanlal Sarkar at Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In Ceremony

On May 4, 2026, when the results of the West Bengal Elections 2026 were announced after the two polling phases, the BJP secured a sweeping victory against the TMC, which had ruled the state for 15 years. The BJP won a total of 207 seats, while the TMC won just 80, allowing the BJP to form the government in the state for the first time ever.

Who is Makhanlal Sarkar?

Makhanlal Sarkar is a veteran leader of the BJP and is regarded as one of the earliest grassroots leaders in West Bengal. Sarkar has remained associated with the nationalist movement since the years following Independence.

Sarkar closely worked with Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later became the BJP. He is a resident of Siliguri and played a major role in building the party’s organisational base across the north Bengal region during the formative years of the party.