PM Modi Touches Feet of 98-Year-Old BJP Veteran Makhanlal Sarkar at Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In Ceremony

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On Saturday, May 9, 2026, Suvendu Adhikari’s oath-taking ceremony took place at Brigade Parade Ground in West Bengal. The swearing-in ceremony marked Suvendu Adhikari becoming West Bengal’s new Chief Minister. This ceremony marked a historic political event as the Bharatiya Janata Party formed its first-ever government in the state after the long rule of the All India Trinamool Congress.
The moment that drew the most attention during the ceremony, and soon went viral on social media, was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen touching the feet of 98-year-old veteran BJP leader Makhanlal Sarkar. For many social media users, the gesture was heartwarming. During the event, PM Modi hugged Sarkar before touching his feet, and BJP supporters present at the venue responded with loud applause.
On May 4, 2026, when the results of the West Bengal Elections 2026 were announced after the two polling phases, the BJP secured a sweeping victory against the TMC, which had ruled the state for 15 years. The BJP won a total of 207 seats, while the TMC won just 80, allowing the BJP to form the government in the state for the first time ever.
Makhanlal Sarkar is a veteran leader of the BJP and is regarded as one of the earliest grassroots leaders in West Bengal. Sarkar has remained associated with the nationalist movement since the years following Independence.
Sarkar closely worked with Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later became the BJP. He is a resident of Siliguri and played a major role in building the party’s organisational base across the north Bengal region during the formative years of the party.
In 1952, following Independence, Sarkar was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Mukherjee during a movement to hoist the tricolour there. After the BJP was formed in 1980, the leader became an organisational coordinator for the West Dinajpur, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri districts.
According to BJP leaders, he helped enrol nearly 10,000 members within a year and significantly expanded the BJP’s presence in the region. From 1981 onward, he served as the district president of the region for seven consecutive years, which was uncommon within the party at the time.
PM Modi also shared pictures from the event along with a long message in which he showed respect to the leader. He wrote, “During the swearing in ceremony in Kolkata, had the opportunity to meet Shri Makhanlal Sarkar Ji. A devout nationalist, he worked with Dr. Mookerjee and was even arrested in Jammu and Kashmir while accompanying him. He dedicated his life to our Party, expanding its base across West Bengal, inspiring people from all walks of life to join the Party.”
[VP]
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