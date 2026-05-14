“Skin Doctor” Dr Neelam Singh Arrested Over Alleged X Post on Businessman Sunjay Kapur Death Case

Dermatologist and social media influencer Dr. Neelam Singh, who goes by the moniker “Skin Doctor” online, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday, 13th May 2026 in relation to an alleged objectionable post made by him related to businessman Sunjay Kapur’s death.

Kapur’s family filed a complaint against Singh for “allegedly posting tweets against the Kapur family following the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur,” as per ANI, at the Vasanat Kunj Police station. The authorities instigated a probe based on the complaint, which led to the arrest of the influencer. With further investigation pending, officials are expected to reveal more details about the specific allegations pertaining to the case.

Dr. Neelam Singh is a popular dermatologist and influencer, who operates through his X handle @theskindoctor13. In addition to relegating skin-care related advice to his audience, he is also known for his pro-BJP and right-wing political commentary.

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In the alleged "objectionable" post, Singh discussed some media reports that suggested that Sunjay Kapur died by accidentally swallowing a bee, which led to cardiac arrest and his eventual death. Singh stated that while the case may seem peculiar, it is actually medically possible and could lead to throat swelling, airway obstruction, hypoxia, and subsequent cardiac failure. He further advised to seek medical attention if such an incident happens.

However, the alleged “bee death” angle has been rebuked by medical professionals, who clarified that Kapur died from left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease.

What was the Sunjay Kapur death case?

Businessman Sunjay Kapoor was the head of the auto-components business Sona Comstar, who passed away in 2025 while playing polo in England. Medical reports concluded that he died from natural causes linked in heart problems. He was also the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. After the two divorced, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

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His death has been a contentious matter as after his passing, his mother Rani Kapur requested for a criminal investigation in the United Kingdom, alleging that his passing was surrounded with “unexplained circumstances.” She also expressed concerns about the family's business and inheritance matters.

Additionally, Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, moved the Delhi High Court in September 2025, claiming they were excluded from their late father Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore will.

This isn't the first time Neelam Singh’s social media posts have landed him in legal trouble. Earlier, he garnered controversy in an online discussion related to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and a commercial endorsement debate. On April 30, 2026, he was summoned by the Delhi Police for questioning related to the discussion. The case is currently under juridical consideration.