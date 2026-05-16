What Is Jihadi Drug? India Seizes First-Ever Captagon Consignment Worth ₹182 Crore Under ‘Operation RAGEPILL’

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau made its first-ever seizure of Captagon worth ₹182 crore and arrested Syrian nationals.
Home Minister Amit Shah said the operation reflects the government’s commitment to a “Drug-Free India”
Captagon, also known as the “Jihadi Drug,” is a banned stimulant linked to extremist groups and illegal trafficking networks across West Asia.
On Saturday, May 16, 2026, India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) achieved the country’s first-ever seizure of Captagon, also known as the “Jihadi Drug,” a highly addictive amphetamine-type synthetic stimulant. The announcement was made by Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X. He said the seized consignment was worth around ₹182 crore.
He praised the NCB officers for their efforts and reiterated that the “Modi government is resolved for a ‘Drug-Free India’.” Sharing details of the operation, he wrote, “Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called ‘Jihadi Drug’, worth ₹182 crore.”
The post further mentioned that the seized drug consignment was intended to be smuggled to the Middle East. “The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs,” the post said.
Amit Shah also stated that the government would “clamp down” on all drug networks using Indian territory either for trafficking into the country or as a transit route. He added, “Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB @narcoticsbureau.” The NCB seized a total of 227.7 kg of Captagon and arrested Syrian nationals allegedly linked to the smuggling syndicate.
Captagon, widely referred to as the “Jihadi Drug,” was originally developed in Germany to treat conditions such as attention disorders, depression, and sleep-related illnesses. The main ingredient used in the drug is Fenethylline, but due to its highly addictive nature, it was later banned in many countries across the world.
The drug increases alertness, energy, and focus while reducing hunger and the need for sleep. Some users also experience reduced sensitivity to pain and a sense of fearlessness, which made the drug popular among fighters in conflict zones.
Over the years, militant groups, including ISIS, have been linked to the illegal Captagon trade. Reports have claimed that fighters used the drug to stay awake during long battles and reduce fear during combat. It also became a major source of illegal funding for armed groups, helping them finance weapons, operations, and recruitment.
Around 80% of the world’s illegal Captagon supply is believed to originate from Syria, making it a major security concern in West Asia and Gulf countries. Security agencies say international drug trafficking networks are increasingly using countries, including India, as transit routes for smuggling operations. Because of its links to extremist groups and conflicts in West Asia, the drug came to be popularly known as the “Jihadi Drug.”
[VP]
Suggested Reading: