What Is Jihadi Drug? India Seizes First-Ever Captagon Consignment Worth ₹182 Crore Under ‘Operation RAGEPILL’

The post further mentioned that the seized drug consignment was intended to be smuggled to the Middle East. “The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs,” the post said.

Amit Shah also stated that the government would “clamp down” on all drug networks using Indian territory either for trafficking into the country or as a transit route. He added, “Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB @narcoticsbureau.” The NCB seized a total of 227.7 kg of Captagon and arrested Syrian nationals allegedly linked to the smuggling syndicate.

What Is Captagon, the So-Called “Jihadi Drug”?

Captagon, widely referred to as the “Jihadi Drug,” was originally developed in Germany to treat conditions such as attention disorders, depression, and sleep-related illnesses. The main ingredient used in the drug is Fenethylline, but due to its highly addictive nature, it was later banned in many countries across the world.

The drug increases alertness, energy, and focus while reducing hunger and the need for sleep. Some users also experience reduced sensitivity to pain and a sense of fearlessness, which made the drug popular among fighters in conflict zones.