Man Found Dead in Sector 53, Gurugram Flat; Police Suspect Sex-Enhancing Drug Overdose as Cause of Death

Police on Friday, April 24, 2026, said that a man was found dead in his rented flat in Gurugram’s Sector 53 area of Haryana. The 29-year-old deceased was identified as Rohit Lal, who originally hailed from Nagpur and worked at the Quality Council of India in New Delhi. He was living alone in a rented paying guest (PG) flat.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Thursday, April 23, 2026, when a co-worker grew concerned about Lal. The colleague usually commuted to the office with him, but on that day, Lal neither answered his phone calls nor opened the door to his room. After repeatedly trying to contact him without success, the colleague became worried and alerted the police.