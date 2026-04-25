Man Found Dead in Sector 53, Gurugram Flat; Police Suspect Sex-Enhancing Drug Overdose as Cause of Death

Rohit Lal, a 29-year-old working with Quality Council of India, was found dead in his rented Gurugram accommodation after a co-worker alerted police.
Police suspect he may have consumed a sex-enhancing drug in excess, possibly triggering a heart attack.
Viscera samples and medicines have been sent for forensic testing; the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
Police on Friday, April 24, 2026, said that a man was found dead in his rented flat in Gurugram’s Sector 53 area of Haryana. The 29-year-old deceased was identified as Rohit Lal, who originally hailed from Nagpur and worked at the Quality Council of India in New Delhi. He was living alone in a rented paying guest (PG) flat.
According to the police, the incident came to light on Thursday, April 23, 2026, when a co-worker grew concerned about Lal. The colleague usually commuted to the office with him, but on that day, Lal neither answered his phone calls nor opened the door to his room. After repeatedly trying to contact him without success, the colleague became worried and alerted the police.
Police officials reached the spot and, upon arrival, broke open the door. They found Lal lying unresponsive on the bed inside his room. During the initial inspection, the police recovered wrappers of medicines and health supplements from the scene, which raised suspicion about possible substance consumption prior to his death.
Preliminary investigation suggests that Lal may have consumed a sex-enhancing drug in a high quantity, and the overdose could have triggered a heart attack, leading to his death. A senior investigating officer stated that Lal had reportedly invited his fiancée to meet him that day; however, he died before she could arrive.
The body was sent for postmortem examination and was later handed over to Lal’s family. Police have also sent viscera samples and the recovered substances from the room to a forensic science laboratory for detailed analysis.
According to Sector 53 SHO Satender Rawal, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed and will only be known after the forensic reports are received. He added that all aspects of the case are currently under investigation.
[VP]
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