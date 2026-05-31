Three Sopore Men Held While Crossing LoC into PoK; Muzaffarabad Man Claims He Entered Kashmir to Meet Girlfriend

Srinagar, May 31 (IANS) Three persons were apprehended on Sunday while they were trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the Army nabbed the three persons as they tried to cross the LoC in Kashmir.

All three persons are hailing from the Sopore area of Baramulla district. They were trying to exfiltrate into PoK from the Hathlanga-Nambla axis during the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the officials said.

The trio arrested have been identified as Adil Hussain Dar, resident of Sopore; Ishfaq Ahmad, a resident of Sopore and Jaffar Ahmad, a resident of Sopore. Of these, Dar is a suspended TA (Territorial Army)-161 personnel, said officials.