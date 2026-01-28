India–EU Free Trade Agreement to Slash Luxury Car Import Duty from 110% to 10%

India and the European Union have concluded a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA), described by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as the “mother of all trade deals.” The pact is expected to benefit several sectors, with the most visible impact likely in the luxury automobile market, where European brands such as Mercedes, BMW, Audi and Porsche could see lower prices in India. Under the FTA, import duties on fully built unit (CBU) vehicles—currently as high as 110%—will be gradually reduced to 10%.

However, the concessions come with conditions. The duty reduction will apply only to CBUs and will exclude completely knocked down (CKD) vehicles assembled in India. It will also be capped at an annual quota of 2.5 lakh vehicles. Electric vehicles will not receive any duty relief for the next five years.

As a result, price reductions are expected to be largely limited to niche luxury and high-performance models imported directly into India. Vehicles from brands such as Mercedes-AMG, BMW M, Audi RS, Porsche, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce are likely to benefit. In contrast, mass-market European manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Skoda and Renault—most of whose models are assembled locally—are unlikely to see significant price cuts.