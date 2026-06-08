Key Highlights from the INDIA Bloc Meet in Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Opposition Unity Against “Modi Government's Misgovernance”

The INDIA bloc held a meeting in Constitution Club, New Delhi attended by 25 opposition parties
Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Centre over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleged misuse of investigative agencies and other issues
The INDIA bloc agreed to write to the CJI over SIR concerns, seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, call for an all-party meeting on the economy, and strengthen opposition coordination inside and outside Parliament.
ON MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2026, the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc held a key meeting at the Constitutional Club in New Delhi. The meeting was held to bring together opposition leaders after the recent Assembly elections, which ended in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP. The meeting was attended by a total of 25 parties, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped it. During the meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge flagged several issues concerning the Central government.
In the meeting room, prominent opposition leaders were present, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sonia Gandhi, along with Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee from the TMC, Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party, Tejashwi Yadav from the RJD, and many other leaders from opposition parties across different states. The main purpose of the meeting was to rebuild opposition unity and coordinate a strategy against the ruling BJP.
In his opening remarks, Kharge, the INDIA Bloc chairperson and Congress president, flagged issues related to the SIR, the economy, and foreign policy. He said that the opposition must strengthen its unity so that it can fight the BJP and what he called the Modi government's misgovernance. He also mentioned the Centre's Delimitation Bill, saying that on April 17, 2026, the opposition showed its strength in Parliament by defeating the government's delimitation-related bills.
He criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying that the exercise could deprive millions of people of their voting rights. He alleged that the Centre is misusing investigative agencies to target opposition leaders and called it a direct attack on the Constitution. Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged that non-BJP state governments are being treated unfairly by the Centre and said that rising prices of essential goods, slow investment, and inadequate job creation are hurting ordinary citizens. He expressed concern that a few large corporate groups are gaining excessive influence over the economy while MSMEs continue to struggle.
Kharge also criticised the government's handling of examinations, citing paper leaks and mismanagement that have affected lakhs of students and job aspirants. He further raised concerns about alleged atrocities against marginalized communities and claimed that India's foreign policy has moved away from its traditional values and positions.
After the bloc meeting ended, Kharge spoke about the points on which everyone agreed. The first was related to the SIR. He said that all members agreed to write a letter to the Chief Justice of India regarding concerns over the SIR of electoral rolls, alleged voter disenfranchisement, and what they called "vote theft" by the government. Leaders claimed that crores of citizens could lose their voting rights due to electoral roll revisions. Kharge stated that the letter would be submitted to the Chief Justice soon, seeking intervention on issues related to voting rights and electoral fairness.
The second point of consensus was related to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Kharge said that in a unanimous decision, everyone agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister. They alleged that the minister had betrayed and played with the future of lakhs of NEET and CBSE students.
The third point was that the Union government should immediately call an all-party meeting to discuss the economic situation of India, including unemployment, price rise, and other issues.
The fourth point on which everyone agreed was that all the parties present at the meeting would meet every two months. Kharge said that the next meeting would be held in Hyderabad in August 2026.
The final point was that parliamentary coordination would continue during the Monsoon Session, and all the leaders would meet every morning in the offices of the Leader of Opposition and Kharge.
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