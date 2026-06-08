Key Highlights from the INDIA Bloc Meet in Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Opposition Unity Against “Modi Government's Misgovernance”

Points of Consensus in the INDIA Bloc Meet

After the bloc meeting ended, Kharge spoke about the points on which everyone agreed. The first was related to the SIR. He said that all members agreed to write a letter to the Chief Justice of India regarding concerns over the SIR of electoral rolls, alleged voter disenfranchisement, and what they called "vote theft" by the government. Leaders claimed that crores of citizens could lose their voting rights due to electoral roll revisions. Kharge stated that the letter would be submitted to the Chief Justice soon, seeking intervention on issues related to voting rights and electoral fairness.

The second point of consensus was related to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Kharge said that in a unanimous decision, everyone agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister. They alleged that the minister had betrayed and played with the future of lakhs of NEET and CBSE students.

The third point was that the Union government should immediately call an all-party meeting to discuss the economic situation of India, including unemployment, price rise, and other issues.

The fourth point on which everyone agreed was that all the parties present at the meeting would meet every two months. Kharge said that the next meeting would be held in Hyderabad in August 2026.

The final point was that parliamentary coordination would continue during the Monsoon Session, and all the leaders would meet every morning in the offices of the Leader of Opposition and Kharge.