PM Modi Makes History, World Leaders Congratulate India’s Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister

INDIA’S PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi received congratulatory messages and wishes from several leaders from all over the world after becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister on June 10, 2026. PM Modi surpassed Jawaharlal Nehru's record to become the longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister.

Narendra Modi first assumed the position of Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. Jawaharlal Nehru completed 4,398 uninterrupted days as the head of an elected government during the time of India’s first general elections in 1952. Under Modi’s leadership, India rose to become the world's fifth-largest economy, claiming a seat at the high table of global diplomacy.

Leaders from across the globe are wishing him, describing his way of working, his leadership. They praised his transformative domestic governance and growing influence on the global level. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also congratulated him by highlighting what it described as a crucial transformation in India's foreign policy under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi.

Why Is PM Modi's New Record Significant?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievement marks an incredible landmark moment in India's democratic journey. He has surpassed the record set by Jawaharlal Nehru for serving 4,398 consecutive days. PM Modi completed 12 years in office, marking an incredible landmark in his political journey.

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Global Leaders Praising PM Modi’s Leadership

Giorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister, considered as one of the closest friends of PM Modi congratulated him on his record tenure and said it had been a pleasure to meet him again in Rome in recent

Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, congratulated “Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.” He further added that the milestone is "a powerful testament" to Modi's decades of public service and leadership.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake mentioned in a letter that this achievement reflected the faith Indians had repeatedly placed in Modi's leadership.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape congratulated PM Modi by describing him as “a role model and an example of leadership" in a video message and expressed his country’s desire to deepen bilateral relations.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, also wished him by highlighting India’s emergence as a leading voice on various global issues under PM Modi’s leadership. She further pointed towards India’s achievements in foreign policy, infrastructure growth and broader socio-economic progress during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister joined the wave of congratulation messages by highlighting the transformation of India’s foreign policy under the leadership of PM Modi. In a social media post, Jaishankar said India had effectively managed major international crises, including Israel and Afghanistan, evacuation operations in Ukraine, while expanding several opportunities for the citizens of India.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump was once considered as one of the closest friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US and India announced a comprehensive trade agreement under which Trump mentioned that India agreed to halt purchases of Russian oil.

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