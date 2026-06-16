'Your Chances Are Zero': How a Sikh Youth Beat the Odds to Become Central India's First Sikh Cabin Crew Member

He questioned the centre manager, asking why he was the only one among the 32 students being asked to sign the form. According to Harshdeep, the manager replied, "Harshdeep, this is a female-dominated industry. If I talk about 10 candidates, out of 10, six or seven girls are selected, and hardly three or four boys are selected. Out of those three or four boys, no Sardar has become a cabin crew member till date, so your chances are zero."

Harshdeep said this came as a huge shock. He wondered how he would face his parents and what he would tell them. He said that if he had told them about the form, they would have reminded him that they had already warned him. "I took it as a challenge and signed it," he said.

The First Sikh Cabin Crew from Central India

Determined to prove everyone wrong, he worked relentlessly. He focused on improving his English, his appearance, and every other skill required to become a cabin crew member. He said, "When that preparation turned into a passion, and that passion turned into an obsession, I wasn't even aware of it."

Eventually, a time came when everyone at the institute believed he would become a cabin crew member, but he himself was still uncertain. He said, "In the back of my mind, I had that blockage of the form that the centre management made me sign, and I kept thinking that it would not happen. So, I was always in that dilemma that I wouldn't make it."

But he eventually proved everyone wrong. Today, Harshdeep proudly says that through hard work and perseverance, he became the first Sikh from Central India to become a cabin crew member.