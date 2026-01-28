50,000 Adivasis and Farmers Organise ‘Long March’ from Nashik to Mumbai, Raising Concerns Against FRA, PESA, and VB–G RAM G—Protest Halted After Meeting with Maharashtra Government

Outcome of the AIKS-CPI(M) Delegation Meeting with the Maharashtra Government

The meeting, held at the State Secretariat in Mumbai, saw a 15-team delegation of the Kisan Sabha, led by Ashok Dhawale and Ajit Nawale, interacting with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, along with other officials.

According to Dhawale, the discussions were “successful,” and the government assured a district-wise review of all land claims under the FRA. He said the discrepancy between land granted on paper and land under actual cultivation had caused injustice to thousands of farmers due to incorrect opinions from the Forest Department. To address this, the State will re-examine all FRA claims in each district. Committees chaired by Sub-Divisional Officers will be appointed to examine each case, and the entire exercise is to be completed within three months. An implementation committee including ministers has also been constituted to expedite the process.

The government announced that crop inspection would be conducted on forest lands and that all government schemes would be extended to forest landholders. E-Crop surveys will be carried out to ensure forest land cultivators can access scheme benefits. The Kisan Sabha also pressed for fair procurement of paddy and millets such as Varai, Nagli and Sawa, along with tribal crops, strawberries and Bal Hirda fruits. A demand was raised to extend the bonus given to paddy producers to forest landholders as well.

On water issues, the delegation highlighted that water from seven west-flowing rivers in tribal areas flows into the sea. It was decided to prepare a concrete action plan to construct check dams to retain this water locally and make it available to local communities and drought-prone areas of Maharashtra, including Marathwada. A detailed plan will be prepared at the Nashik District Collector level, and proposals submitted by the Kisan Sabha will be considered.

Regarding lands cultivated on temple trust (Devasthan) lands, the government said the process of drafting a law has been initiated, and a draft has been provided to the Kisan Sabha. A meeting of the AIKS delegation will be held within eight days under the chairmanship of the Revenue Minister to address shortcomings in the draft. The demand to regularise ‘Warkas’ lands in Thane and Palghar districts was also accepted.

The government agreed to implement court-ordered recruitment under PESA in tribal areas within the 50% limit. It was also decided to collect information on districts where farmers receive electricity at night for irrigation and take a decision to provide daytime electricity in those areas. On worker welfare, a decision was announced to address the remuneration of school midday meal workers. School Education Minister Dada Bhuse assured action on repairing school buildings, classrooms and recruiting teachers in rural, tribal and remote areas.

Afterwards, the delegation met with Chief Minister Fadnavis at his residence.