'Under Pressure from Govt?': Netizens React to Sourav Joshi's U-Turn on E20 Fuel; YouTuber Blames Mercedes Engine After Company's Advisory

Sourav Joshi retracted his earlier claim that E20 petrol caused his Mercedes-Benz SUV's mileage to fall, stating that an authorised Mercedes-Benz service centre found an engine-related fault instead.
Mercedes-Benz India clarified that all its BS VI petrol vehicles are fully compatible with E20 fuel, while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said mechanical issues should not automatically be blamed on ethanol-blended petrol.
The clarification sparked mixed reactions online, with some users accepting Joshi's apology while others continued questioning E20 fuel's impact on mileage and alleged government pressure behind the statements.
FAMOUS YOUTUBER and vlogger Sourav Joshi has withdrawn his earlier statement about E20 petrol. In his earlier statement, he had claimed that Ethanol-blended fuel fuel caused a drastic drop in the mileage of his Mercedes-Benz SUV. However, in a fresh statement posted on July 13, 2026, he said that the real reason behind the mileage drop was an engine-related issue and not the E20 fuel.
Joshi said that the actual reason behind the poor fuel efficiency was an engine-related issue discovered during an inspection at an authorised Mercedes-Benz service centre. He issued the clarification after Mercedes-Benz India publicly stated that all its BS VI petrol vehicles are fully compatible with E20 fuel, reigniting the debate around ethanol-blended petrol.
Joshi is one of India's most popular YouTubers, with more than 41 million subscribers on his vlog channel. He started his YouTube journey in 2015 and later gained widespread popularity after launching Sourav Joshi Vlogs in 2019. His recent comments on E20 petrol once again placed him at the centre of a nationwide discussion on fuel efficiency and ethanol-blended petrol.
The controversy began after Joshi published a vlog on July 12, 2026, titled "Race With Brothers, Kon Jeetega?" In the video, he claimed that the mileage of his Mercedes-Benz SUV had dropped dramatically from around 16–17 kmpl to 9 kmpl, and later to just 5 kmpl within two days. Displaying the instrument cluster of the SUV, Joshi blamed E20 petrol for the sudden decline in fuel efficiency. He said, "This is what has happened because of ethanol."
He further claimed that a full tank, which earlier offered nearly 800 kilometres of driving range, was now providing only around 480–490 kilometres. Joshi also expressed concern that the vehicle might suffer engine damage because of the fuel. He claimed in the vlog that the mileage of his luxury SUV had fallen sharply after he started using E20 petrol. His remarks went viral very quickly and triggered widespread discussions about E20 fuel and the impact of ethanol-blended fuel on vehicle performance, with ethanol already being a hot topic among drivers nationwide.
In a fresh statement on X, Sourav Joshi clarified his earlier remarks and wrote, "We visited the Mercedes service centre, and they found that there was an issue with the engine, which was causing the low mileage. I apologise for the misunderstanding regarding E20 petrol." He further added that his intention was never to spread incorrect information or hurt anyone's sentiments. Joshi also clarified that he had "trimmed that part" from the original vlog, removing the portion where he blamed E20 petrol.
Following the viral video and growing public concern, Mercedes-Benz India responded with an official statement on X clarifying the compatibility of its vehicles with E20 fuel.
The company stated, "At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to us. All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities. We are happy to support customers for any technical queries. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to sustainable mobility."
After this, Joshi took the SUV to an authorised Mercedes-Benz service centre, where technicians reportedly discovered that an engine-related issue was responsible for the abnormal fuel consumption. According to Joshi, the service centre identified a specific engine problem that was reducing the vehicle's mileage. The government also stepped in to defend its ethanol-blended fuel programme as the debate over E20 petrol intensified.
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that mechanical faults should not automatically be blamed on ethanol-blended fuel. "Like any machine, automobiles can develop faults. No technology is 100 per cent perfect. If a vehicle develops an issue, owners should have it inspected by the dealer and use insurance where applicable. Not every mechanical problem can be attributed to ethanol blending," Gadkari said.
After the controversy unfolded, social media users reacted with mixed opinions, and many were not convinced by the clarification that an engine malfunction had caused the mileage drop. Several users questioned whether Mercedes-Benz should address concerns regarding mileage, instead of only confirming compatibility with E20 fuel. Many also criticised Sourav Joshi for making the claim and later apologising, alleging that he changed his statement under government pressure.
One user wrote on social media, "It's ok bro, continue with your vlogging career. Nhi to ye government jobless bna dega." Another commented, "I can't stop laughing at the reverse gear you have taken!", referring to Joshi's change of stance.
Others linked the issue to the broader debate surrounding ethanol blending and alleged government influence. One user wrote, "This clarity from Benz, this clarity from Gadkari Office & PMO... Pressure is maximum from Delhi."
Another questioned Mercedes-Benz's statement, writing, "Then why is it not mentioned and advertised on your website and vehicle? Is this tweet done under pressure by GOI? Or are you lying?" One other wrote, “Why fuel cap and your website mentions only up-to E10 fuel? Are you under pressure from GOI and lying?”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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