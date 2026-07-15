'Under Pressure from Govt?': Netizens React to Sourav Joshi's U-Turn on E20 Fuel; YouTuber Blames Mercedes Engine After Company's Advisory

FAMOUS YOUTUBER and vlogger Sourav Joshi has withdrawn his earlier statement about E20 petrol. In his earlier statement, he had claimed that Ethanol-blended fuel fuel caused a drastic drop in the mileage of his Mercedes-Benz SUV. However, in a fresh statement posted on July 13, 2026, he said that the real reason behind the mileage drop was an engine-related issue and not the E20 fuel.

Joshi said that the actual reason behind the poor fuel efficiency was an engine-related issue discovered during an inspection at an authorised Mercedes-Benz service centre. He issued the clarification after Mercedes-Benz India publicly stated that all its BS VI petrol vehicles are fully compatible with E20 fuel, reigniting the debate around ethanol-blended petrol.

Joshi is one of India's most popular YouTubers, with more than 41 million subscribers on his vlog channel. He started his YouTube journey in 2015 and later gained widespread popularity after launching Sourav Joshi Vlogs in 2019. His recent comments on E20 petrol once again placed him at the centre of a nationwide discussion on fuel efficiency and ethanol-blended petrol.