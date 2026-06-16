CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Called Out for Links With Alleged Kashmir Separatists, Beef-Eating Daughters of BJP Leader

Key Points:
Saurav Das got involved in an online debate when users called out his friend, Yashaswinee Singh, for eating beef.
The friend was also the daughter of BJP Leader and former UP MLA Vikram Singh.
Digging more on Yashaswinee, social media users found her alleged links with Kashmir Separatist pages online.
COCKROACH JANTA PARTY SPOKESPERSON Saurav Das has come under fire for his questionable links with alleged separatist friends who have “anti-Indian” values. In an online exchange between Saurav Das and social commentator Amit Kilhor, the latter called out the CJP chief spokesperson’s ties with a friend who allegedly had a Pakistani boyfriend and ate beef. Saurav’s friend, Yashaswinee Raje Singh, was reportedly following an objectionable Instagram page dedicated to fighting for the rights of “India-occupied Kashmir,” which is a Pakistani narrative.
The case got murky when Saurav Das’s friend, Yashaswinee, was also found to be the daughter of BJP leader Vikram Singh. Kilhor’s initial comments were about exposing the former MLA’s hypocrisy and how his daughter is being friendly with Pakistani guy and following pages that supports anti-India narratives. However, Das came to defend his friend which led to the online altercation between the two.
Amit Kilhor, online educator and social commentator, called out Yashaswinee Raje Singh, daughter of BJP leader Vikram Singh, first on January 21, 2026 when she shared an Instagram story about eating beef in Europe. Kilhor called out the former Uttar Pradesh MLA Vikram Singh for acting as gau rakshak (cow protector) in India while her daughter is proudly posting about beef from Europe.
Manaswinee Raje Singh, another daughter of Vikram Singh living in Europe, was also called out for having a controversial Instagram handle titled “AisiTaisiDemocracy,” while his father is part of the biggest democracy in the world. Kilhor called out the hypocrisy of the BJP leader who was once an MLA of the Fatehpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Social media users also found Yashwinee’s old posts with a Pakistani guy, assumed to be her boyfriend.
As Vikram Singh is eying his re-election to MLA post in 2027 polls, this hypocrisy was jarring for users. They pointed out the guy who promotes cow protection to the Indian society can’t even teach his daughters those same values.
Responding to Kilhor’s post on X, Cockroach Janta Party Spokesperson Saurav Das called him out, as Yashaswinee is also his friend. He wrote, “Bro, how exactly is this a “national security” issue? Are you going to police people’s food choices? Is a child defined by their parent’s choices? Is anything and everything posted on social media assumed “credible” to be amplified and circulated in this manner? Also, when you made a video on me after I joined CJP, you presented me inaccurately. Both these incidents now speak volumes about your research and credibility!”
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Saurav Das’ reply led to Kilhor digging more deep into Yashaswinee and Manaswinee’s online activity. Yashaswinee was found to be following an Instagram account “StandwKashmir,” whose bio reads, “In solidarity with people of indian-occupied Kashmir to end occupation & fight for right to self determination.”
This sparked more concern as Kilhor called the daughter of the BJP leader a “seperatist” and standing with Pakistani narrative. Responding to Das directly, Amit Kilhor wrote on X, “Are you or CJP in support of these ideas? Does Saurav Das thinks it is "INDIAN occupied Kashmir"? also why dont you call out your friends father he goes around policing people's food choices.”
Giving his last statement on the issue, Saurav Das clarified that Yashwinee’s ex-boyfriend wasn’t Pakistani and called out Kilhor’s research as not credible. He deferred from answering other topics by just saying, “as far as her views on other issues, she’s more than capable to defend them herself.”
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