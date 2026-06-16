CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Called Out for Links With Alleged Kashmir Separatists, Beef-Eating Daughters of BJP Leader

Manaswinee Raje Singh, another daughter of Vikram Singh living in Europe, was also called out for having a controversial Instagram handle titled “AisiTaisiDemocracy,” while his father is part of the biggest democracy in the world. Kilhor called out the hypocrisy of the BJP leader who was once an MLA of the Fatehpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Social media users also found Yashwinee’s old posts with a Pakistani guy, assumed to be her boyfriend.

As Vikram Singh is eying his re-election to MLA post in 2027 polls, this hypocrisy was jarring for users. They pointed out the guy who promotes cow protection to the Indian society can’t even teach his daughters those same values.

Responding to Kilhor’s post on X, Cockroach Janta Party Spokesperson Saurav Das called him out, as Yashaswinee is also his friend. He wrote, “Bro, how exactly is this a “national security” issue? Are you going to police people’s food choices? Is a child defined by their parent’s choices? Is anything and everything posted on social media assumed “credible” to be amplified and circulated in this manner? Also, when you made a video on me after I joined CJP, you presented me inaccurately. Both these incidents now speak volumes about your research and credibility!”

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Objectionable Links of CJP Spokesperson Called Out

Saurav Das’ reply led to Kilhor digging more deep into Yashaswinee and Manaswinee’s online activity. Yashaswinee was found to be following an Instagram account “StandwKashmir,” whose bio reads, “In solidarity with people of indian-occupied Kashmir to end occupation & fight for right to self determination.”

This sparked more concern as Kilhor called the daughter of the BJP leader a “seperatist” and standing with Pakistani narrative. Responding to Das directly, Amit Kilhor wrote on X, “Are you or CJP in support of these ideas? Does Saurav Das thinks it is "INDIAN occupied Kashmir"? also why dont you call out your friends father he goes around policing people's food choices.”