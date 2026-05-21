E22 to E30: Centre Notifies Standards for Higher Ethanol Fuel Blends

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on 15 May 2026 notified new standards for higher ethanol-petrol blends including E22, E25, E27 and E30. The move expands India’s fuel blending framework beyond the current E20 mandate without mandating immediate retail availability.

The standard (IS 19850:2026) lays down specifications for fuel blends created by mixing anhydrous ethanol with motor gasoline for use in petrol powered vehicles with spark ignition engines.

The standards define technical and quality benchmarks for higher ethanol blends, including composition, blending requirements, permissible impurity levels, testing methods and safety norms. Industry officials said the move creates a formal regulatory framework for oil marketing companies, automobile manufacturers, fuel testing agencies and component suppliers to begin preparing for future rollout of fuels with ethanol content higher than 20%.

India currently supplies E20 fuel, a 20:80 blend of ethanol and petrol, across fuel pumps nationwide. The government had earlier advanced its target for achieving 20% ethanol blending from 2030 to 2025-26.

The latest standards signal that policymakers are now preparing the groundwork for the next stage of the ethanol blending programme, even though no timeline has yet been announced for commercial rollout of E22 to E30 fuels.

The push for higher ethanol blending comes amid increasing fuel prices, renewed concerns over India’s dependence on imported crude oil, and volatility in global energy markets linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

India imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirement, making fuel diversification a major policy priority. Ethanol, largely produced domestically from sugarcane and grains, is being promoted as a way to reduce import dependence, support farmers and lower emissions from transport fuels.

Government discussions on moving beyond E20 reportedly intensified after the escalation of tensions involving Iran earlier this year. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Heavy Industries have since consulted automobile manufacturers and fuel sector stakeholders on the possibility of transitioning to higher blends such as E25.