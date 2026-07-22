IIT Roorkee Faces Backlash For Restricting Political Discussions and Posts That May Hinder "Relations Between Institute and the Central Government”

With everything going on, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has issued an internet advisory directing its students, staff, and others not to participate in political activities or make public political statements without the institute's prior permission.

The advisory, dated July 20, 2026, has been widely criticised by several users on the internet, with many alleging that the institute is restricting free speech. The advisory warns its faculty, students, and staff not to engage in or make any statement that could "embarrass" the relationship between the institute and the central government. According to several reports, the advisory, which was sent via email, did not specifically mention any individual or organisation by name.

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What Did the IIT Roorkee Advisory Say?

In the email addressed to the students, employees, and all stakeholders of IIT Roorkee, the statement read, “It is engraved in the notified conduct rules that no student or employee will be allowed to join political discussions or participate in any political activity without the prior permission of the institute.”

It further warned all stakeholders of the institute to refrain from making “any statement or opinion in any broadcast/telecast or in any print or electronic media, or in any public utterance, which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the institute and the Central Government or any other organisations or members of the public.”

The email, which was sent by the Registrar of the institute, stated, “It has been noticed on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, etc., that some of the campus inmates (have) shown their affinity with political movements like the one currently, in public utterances and in public criticism.”

One user on X wrote, “In that case, the institution should also warn its students against participating in elections in the future.” Meanwhile, another X user called the advisory shameful, writing, “IIT Roorkee should be ashamed to issue directions against the fundamental principles of the Constitution of India.”

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Reacting to the now-viral email advisory issued by IIT Roorkee, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra took to X, where she shared a screenshot of the alleged email and asked students to ignore it. “Our money funds you. Don’t you DARE tell our kids to forgo their constitutional right to free speech and protest. Retract this email and apologise. Students, ignore these bootlickers,” wrote Moitra.

IIT Roorkee Issues Clarification Regarding the Internal Advisory