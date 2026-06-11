Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Clarifies Viral Video of Lawyer Agreeing to ‘Divide India Into Seven Pieces,’ Was Sarcastic

The video, which was first published on the Khabari Adda YouTube channel, is being widely shared across social media platforms. In the video, a Khabari Adda reporter asked the man about his profession, to which he replied that he is a lawyer currently practising in the Delhi High Court. The reporter then further questioned him, asking if someone came to him and said something against the country, like "we will divide the country into seven pieces", would he accept it? The lawyer in the video replied with a yes and, when the shocked reporter asked again to reconfirm, “Desh ko sath tukdo main baat denge?” (“Divide the nation into seven pieces?”), he again replied with a yes.

The video has gone viral, drawing criticism from many people and also death threats from some. One person wrote, “We would rather like to see idiots like you cut into 70 pieces. This is the country of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, not of some idiot who will cut it into pieces like you.” Many others called him anti-national and a terrorist, saying that he is from Pakistan, while many called on the courts to arrest him under the UAPA. There were many others who also threatened to kill him.

A Clarification on the CJP Protest “Seven Pieces” Remark Video

After all of this happened and the video became widely circulated, a clarification came on June 10, 2026. It was not from the man in the video but from Abhijit Iyer Mitra - Senior Fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies and a right wing commentator. Mitra made a post on X where he clarified that the person in the video is his guy named Mayank, whom he had sent for ground reporting at the CJP protest and he (the lawyer) role playing at the protest to assimilate himself with the protesters there. He wrote, “Mayank is my kid. I’d sent him to give me a ground report on the CJP protest on 6th. You’re trolling him is NOT COOL. He’s a through & through nationalist. Also couldn’t you see from the smirk he was being sarcastic?”