Kanwar Yatra 2026 Traffic Alert: Delhi-Haridwar Highway to Be Reserved for Kanwariyas From August 4

AHEAD of the Kanwar Yatra 2026, the movement of all vehicles will be banned on the Ganga Canal road and Delhi-Haridwar Highway from August 4, 2026 to August 12, 2026 reported by news agency PTI. Also, heavy vehicles have been restricted on the above-mentioned routes from July 30, 2026.

As lakhs of kanwariyas are all set to carry holy Ganga water from Haridwar to Shiva temples across the country, authorities have issued a traffic restriction that will come into force across Delhi-NCR, Meerut and Uttarakhand. The annual pilgrimage for the Kanwar Yatra 2026 will take place from July 30, 2026 to August 11, 2026. The officials said parts of the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway will be reserved for kanwariyas, with the heaviest rush expected in the coming days leading up to Shivratri.

What did the police say for Kanwar Yatra 2026?

Atul Kumar Chaubey, Superintendent of Police (Traffic) said that a particular section of the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway will be reserved exclusively for kanwariyas during the yatra. To ensure smooth conduct of the annual Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, the movement of heavy vehicles on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga Canal road will be restricted from July 30, 2026. A ban on all types of vehicles would be in place from August 4 to 12,” he further added.

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The Ganga Canal road will follow the same restrictions and route diversion as the Delhi-Haridwar Highway. The UP stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will remain closed for all regular traffic from August 7, 2026 to August 12, 2026 with a dedicated lane reserved only for kanwariyas.

The arrangement will be applicable for heavy vehicles, including trolleys, canters, trucks, and tractor-trolleys, adding that the restrictions will be imposed for a peaceful yatra. The authority mentioned that entry of heavy vehicles into Ghaziabad and on Kanwar routes will be prohibited.

DCP Traffic Triguna Bisen stated that all the arrangements have been made to stop heavy vehicles and alternative routes have also been provided. He stated that the route's diversion decision was taken to ensure the safety of the devotees and the local residents. A sub-inspector and 20 police personnel will be deployed at the police stations to ensure safety.

See also: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for major roads amid official exigencies

Delhi Govt Hikes Financial Aid for Kanwar Camps

This year, the Delhi government has increased financial assistance for kanwariyas, citing a rise in the number of pilgrims, inflation and higher operating costs. The government has raised the maximum grant from ₹11 lakh to ₹15 lakh, while free electricity of up to 1,200 units for Kanwar samitis will continue.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the number of Kanwar camps in Delhi has been increased from 170 in 2024 to 308 in 2025. She also said that the final installments of the grant would be released directly by the office of the district magistrate.

What is the Kanwar Yatra?

The Kanwar Yatra is considered as one of the most loved annual Hindu pilgrimage during which a large group of devotees collect water from the River Ganga in Haridwar and carry it on foot over long distances to offer it at Shiv temples. The yatra commence on the first day of the Hindu month of Shravan and concludes on Sawan Shivratri.

(Edited by Ritik Singh)

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