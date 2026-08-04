Rajasthan High Court Grants Infamous Asaram Bapu His First Regular Parole for 20 Days

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

THE RAJASTHAN HIGH COURT has given self-styled Asaram Bapu a big relief. The court has granted him 20 days of regular parole. This is the first time he has received this type of parole since he was sent to jail. A special bench made up of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjeet Purohit passed the order. The judges said the state government did not give strong enough reasons to say no to his request. Asaram, who is 85 years old, is currently kept in Jodhpur Central Jail. He is serving a life sentence in a case from 2013, where he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl who lived at his ashram.

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Asaram’s Good Behaviour Got Him The Parole By The Court

The judges looked closely at how long Asaram had already been in prison. He has served more than 13 years behind bars, to be exact, 13 years, 1 month, and 24 days. The court also looked at his past behaviour. In earlier years, Asaram was given short-term interim bail several times. During those periods, he did not break any rules. He did not try to run away, and he did not try to scare or threaten any witnesses. He also did not cause any trouble that could affect law and order in the area.