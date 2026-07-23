Supreme Court Cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail in Honeymoon Murder Case, Orders Surrender in Three Weeks

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Supreme Court makes a verdict on Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail, denies it instead demands surrender from Sonam in three weeks.
Sonam Raghuvanshi was given two options during an earlier hearing on July 21, 2026.
The infamous Honeymoon Murder case has become one of the most well-known cases in India.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
THE SUPREME COURT has set aside the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, ruling that the lower courts had slipped up in freeing her and ordering her to surrender within three weeks. The verdict marks a significant turn in one of the most closely watched criminal cases in the country over the past year, reigniting attention on a killing that shocked the nation when it first came to light in mid-2025.
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A bench of Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice P.B. Varale allowed an appeal filed by the Meghalaya government, which had challenged a Shillong court's April 2026 order granting Sonam bail. Her release had been based on the argument that the grounds of her arrest were not properly communicated to her, a safeguard mandated under Article 22(1) of the Constitution. The Supreme Court, however, held that while informing an accused of the reasons for arrest is indeed compulsory, this was not a case where that requirement had been completely disregarded, and the bench found that she did not deserve bail on the facts before it.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Meghalaya government, had earlier dismissed the discrepancy in her arrest memo, which cited the wrong section of law, as a typographical slip rather than a significant violation. During an earlier hearing on July 21, 2026, the bench had given Sonam two options: either surrender voluntarily and allow investigators to question her while the bail matter remained pending, or have the court rule conclusively on the state's appeal. With the ruling now delivered, the court has directed her to surrender within three weeks, while leaving the door open for her to apply for bail afresh if her trial is not concluded within six months.
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The couple, both from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon in May 2025. They were reported missing on May 26, and days later, on June 2, Raja's badly decomposed body was discovered in a deep gorge near the Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya's Sohra region. His brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, subsequently filed a police complaint that set off a multi-state manhunt.
Sonam, who had also gone missing after the murder, surrendered to police at a station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, roughly two weeks later, on June 9, 2025. Investigators allege she was the mastermind behind a conspiracy to kill her husband, allegedly driven by an extramarital relationship with a man named Raj, who has also been named as an accused. Police say three other men from Madhya Pradesh were arrested in connection with the killing around the same time, in coordinated raids across Indore and Uttar Pradesh. Sonam's family has strongly denied the allegations against her, with her father publicly maintaining her innocence and calling for an independent inquiry into the case.
With the Supreme Court's latest order, Sonam Raghuvanshi now faces the prospect of returning to custody after having spent months out on bail, a reversal that underscores how seriously the top court viewed the Meghalaya government's challenge to her release. The case, which has gripped the country since the discovery of Raja Raghuvanshi's body in a remote Meghalaya gorge, is now set to move back into the spotlight as she prepares to surrender within the mandated three-week window. Whether her legal team mounts a fresh challenge, or the trial itself gathers pace in the coming months, the case remains far from its conclusion, and its next chapter will be closely watched across the country.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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