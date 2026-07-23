Supreme Court Cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail in Honeymoon Murder Case, Orders Surrender in Three Weeks

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Meghalaya government, had earlier dismissed the discrepancy in her arrest memo, which cited the wrong section of law, as a typographical slip rather than a significant violation. During an earlier hearing on July 21, 2026, the bench had given Sonam two options: either surrender voluntarily and allow investigators to question her while the bail matter remained pending, or have the court rule conclusively on the state's appeal. With the ruling now delivered, the court has directed her to surrender within three weeks, while leaving the door open for her to apply for bail afresh if her trial is not concluded within six months.

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Honeymoon Murder Case Became One of The Most Infamous Murder Cases in India

The couple, both from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon in May 2025. They were reported missing on May 26, and days later, on June 2, Raja's badly decomposed body was discovered in a deep gorge near the Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya's Sohra region. His brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, subsequently filed a police complaint that set off a multi-state manhunt.

Sonam, who had also gone missing after the murder, surrendered to police at a station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, roughly two weeks later, on June 9, 2025. Investigators allege she was the mastermind behind a conspiracy to kill her husband, allegedly driven by an extramarital relationship with a man named Raj, who has also been named as an accused. Police say three other men from Madhya Pradesh were arrested in connection with the killing around the same time, in coordinated raids across Indore and Uttar Pradesh. Sonam's family has strongly denied the allegations against her, with her father publicly maintaining her innocence and calling for an independent inquiry into the case.