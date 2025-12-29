Bareilly Police Register FIR Against Accused Following Social Media Backlash Over Birthday Party Assault of Two Muslim Youth, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Cases were initially registered against the victims, with two Muslim friends of the nursing student booked for breach of peace, along with a café staff member. No immediate action was taken against the group that barged in and disrupted the celebration. This triggered widespread criticism on social media, with users questioning the police response and accusing the authorities of bias and mishandling of the case. The backlash led to the involvement of senior police officials to review the matter.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police Manush Pareek later clarified that action was being taken against the accused after the FIR was registered. “We have identified the people seen attacking inside the café and an FIR is being registered. We have sought an explanation from the concerned SHO on why action was not taken earlier. He informed us that the accused had fled. Strict action will be taken against the real culprits,” Pareek said.

Police confirmed that the FIR was registered following a complaint by café owner Shailendra Gangwar on December 28, 2025, at around 2 pm. The case has been filed against Rishabh Thakur, Deepak Pathak, and around 20 unidentified persons under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to criminal trespass and assault. Statements from witnesses present at the scene have also been recorded as part of the investigation.

