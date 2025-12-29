Bareilly Police Register FIR Against Accused Following Social Media Backlash Over Birthday Party Assault of Two Muslim Youth, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Bareilly Police filed an FIR after online outrage over a café birthday party assault caught on video.
Victims were initially booked instead of the attackers, triggering widespread social media backlash.
Police later named key accused and assured strict action following senior-level intervention.
Bareilly Police registered an FIR on Sunday, December 28, 2025, against a group of men who forcibly entered a café and assaulted guests at a birthday celebration, following widespread backlash on social media. The backlash stemmed from the initial police response, which saw the victims being booked instead of the attackers.
The incident took place at a birthday party held at a café in the Prem Nagar area of Bareilly on the night of December 27, 2025. A 20-year-old nursing student had organized the party with her friends when it was disrupted by a group of men who allegedly assaulted those present. The group of men barged into the party and started assaulting two Muslim men preset at the celebration, citing "love jihad". A video of the incident has since been circulating widely on the internet, showing the men creating chaos inside the café and attacking the guests.
The mob was reportedly led by a man identified as Rishabh Thakur, who has links to the Bajrang Dal. However, the organisation has clarified that Thakur was expelled around two weeks prior to the incident following disciplinary action. Police said investigations are ongoing to establish the roles of all those involved in the violence.
Cases were initially registered against the victims, with two Muslim friends of the nursing student booked for breach of peace, along with a café staff member. No immediate action was taken against the group that barged in and disrupted the celebration. This triggered widespread criticism on social media, with users questioning the police response and accusing the authorities of bias and mishandling of the case. The backlash led to the involvement of senior police officials to review the matter.
Bareilly Superintendent of Police Manush Pareek later clarified that action was being taken against the accused after the FIR was registered. “We have identified the people seen attacking inside the café and an FIR is being registered. We have sought an explanation from the concerned SHO on why action was not taken earlier. He informed us that the accused had fled. Strict action will be taken against the real culprits,” Pareek said.
Police confirmed that the FIR was registered following a complaint by café owner Shailendra Gangwar on December 28, 2025, at around 2 pm. The case has been filed against Rishabh Thakur, Deepak Pathak, and around 20 unidentified persons under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to criminal trespass and assault. Statements from witnesses present at the scene have also been recorded as part of the investigation.
