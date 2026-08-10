“Girls Enjoy Being Raped”: RSS Ideologue and Right-Wing Commentator T.G. Mohandas Arrested Over Objectionable Remarks on Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Protesters

RSS LEADER AND RIGHT-WING POLITICAL COMMENTATOR T.G. Mohandas’ statement about the recently concluded Jantar Mantar protest has sparked a massive outcry, leading to his arrest in Kerala on August 9, 2026. Amid the students’ protest over the alleged paper leak, Mohandas allegedly claimed in a video posted on his YouTube channel, “Pathrika,” that girls attending the protest “enjoyed being raped.”

His remarks invited massive backlash, leading the Kerala Police to take him into custody from his residence in the Koovapadam neighbourhood in Kochi, Kerala. As reported by ThePrint, Mohandas was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station at midnight on August 10, 2026, where his arrest was formally recorded.

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The officials shared that the accused would later be presented before the concerned magistrate’s court. The police have also seized his digital gadgets, which were allegedly used to record his YouTube video, and sent them for forensic examination as part of the further investigation.

What did T.G Mohandas say?



The Kerala Police had claimed that the videos were posted on his channel and subsequently circulated on July 24 and 25, in which he allegedly made objectionable remarks against the female protesters. In the video, he claimed that the protest could lead to sexual assaults on women. As cited by ThePrint, he said that there would be no complaints, as women attending the “protest like rape” and that “there are girls who enjoy being raped.”

In the video, Mohandas allegedly claimed that if he were put in charge, his course of action would be to impose a curfew and direct the protesters to disperse immediately. If they refused, he allegedly said that he would open fire on them to bring the situation under control.

BJP and RSS Reacts to TG Mohandas’ Controversial remarks

Amid Mohandas’ controversial remarks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the arrest of the Hindutva ideologue as “discriminatory.” The saffron party accused the Kerala government of allegedly creating a diversion from the recent lapses that occurred during the Kerala flood relief operations. The BJP state general secretary did not completely approve of Mohandas’ remarks but added that his arrest was condemnable.

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Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has noted that Mohandas is not part of the organisation at any level and claimed that his views are not in line with the organisation’s position. K. B. Sreekumar, Saha Prantha Karyavah (South Kerala) of the RSS, said in a statement that Mohandas’ remarks were his personal views and added, “He is not an RSS official at any level. The RSS does not agree with his views and believes that such views should be condemned in the strongest possible manner.”

Who is T.G. Mohandas?

T.G. Mohandas is a controversial figure from Cherthala, Kerala. He is a social critic, writer, engineer, journalist and television presenter who has also served as the state convener of the BJP’s intellectual cell. His affiliation with the Sangh Parivar has been reported due to his association with Ayodhya Printers, which is owned by the RSS, where he previously served as the general manager.

[VS]

(Edited by Agniva Ray)



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