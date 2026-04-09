Kerala Assembly Election 2026: What Do Kerala Voters want from their Next Government?

Several voters told IANS about the issues people in Kerala currently face, with unemployment being the gravest concern. Some voters also acknowledged the development that has taken place in recent years but focused on how job creation should be a priority in Kerala in contemporary times, especially as the state’s emigration rate remains one of the highest in the country.

One voter said, “The main issue in Kerala is unemployment. We want a government that can focus on job creation. Many Keralites go to the Gulf for work, but the emerging difficulties there raise concerns about their future. There is a need for more opportunities within the state so that people can find employment at home.”

Voters also urged others to cast their votes on polling day and not skip it. Some criticised the ruling government, while others defended the LDF’s rule, stating that signs of development have been visible during its two consecutive terms.

“Over the past 10 years, there has been visible development. Earlier, it was not as evident, but now we can clearly see the changes, which make us happy,” a voter said. They added, “We are looking for stability rather than frequent changes in leadership. Five years is often too short to implement long-term policies. We are voting primarily for development, and we hope this progress continues.”



The Polling Mood in Kerala

Polling began at 7 a.m. on April 9, 2026, in states including Assam and Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Voting will continue till 6 p.m. across all 140 constituencies in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar arrived early in the morning to exercise their voting rights.

See Also: Who is Most Likely to Win the Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Here’s What the Manorama News–C Voter Survey Predicts

Several celebrities from the Malayalam film industry, including actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Renji Panicker, cast their votes. BJP candidate R. Sreelekha, contesting from Vattiyoorkavu, also cast her vote early, citing a packed schedule across her 209 booths. “I am extremely confident of the outcome,” she said, reflecting the optimism candidates carried into polling day.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor told ANI after voting that the battle is predominantly between the LDF and the UDF. He said, “This is a state where the BJP is a zero-seat party in the Assembly. To even mention them in the same breath is an excessive compliment. It is a fight between an incumbent LDF government and a challenging UDF.”

Polling in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, 2026, whereas the West Bengal Assembly election will be conducted in two phases scheduled for April 23 and April 29, 2026. The results of the Assembly elections will be declared on May 4, 2026.

With Inputs from IANS

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