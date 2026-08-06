Abhijit Iyer Mitra Questions CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das' Income Sources, Says He Lives Two Blocks Away from Indian Billionaire Pawan Munjal in Delhi’s GK1

POLITICAL COMMENTATOR ABHIJIT IYER MITRA recently spoke about the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and one of its most prominent spokespersons, Saurav Das, on The Sunday Guardian podcast with host Joyeeta Basu.

The CJP led a protest that concluded on July 25, 2026, with one of its biggest demands—the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue being approved. Several critics, including Mitra himself, have raised questions regarding the financial backing of the newly formed CJP and the backgrounds of the people behind it.

See Also: CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Getting Insider Information from PMO? Reporter Alleges Ties with BJP Friend’s Son Ahead of Protest Against Education Minister at Jantar Mantar

A video by news media outlet The Pamphlet and its journalist Deepak Sharma has gone viral, allegedly showing them trespassing in the vicinity where CJP spokesperson Saurav Das lives. The now-viral video claims that the lavish house, situated in Greater Kailash 1 (GK 1), one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in Delhi is where Das lives.

The video further reveals some exclusive details regarding Das' landlord, along with the purported rent of Rs 12 lakh for the ground floor of the house.

Abhijit Iyer Mitra questions Saurav Das' income sources

In the Sunday Guardian podcast episode dated July 30, 2026, Abhijit Iyer Mitra questioned the funding trail of the newly formed party founded by Abhijeet Dipke. The host began the interview by asking who these people were, referring to the CJP leaders. Abhijit Iyer Mitra replied, saying, "We don't know who these people are," before further questioning Dipke's educational background.

He then raised doubts about Saurav Das, claiming that the biggest question is whether Das is an Indian citizen or not. He further claimed that Das' biological father is a Nepali citizen and that his current surname came from his adoptive father. When the host asked whether these were merely allegations, Mitra continued, claiming that Das had told this to people (NewsGram could not confirm where).

Mitra further spoke about Das' sources of income, adding that he is an investigative journalist and a graduate of Amity University. "He lives in a huge house in GK 1. When you enter GK 1, there are those massive 1,000-square-yard plots," said Mitra. He further claimed that Das is also a neighbour of Pawan Munjal, a billionaire businessman and the CEO of Hero MotoCorp.

Mitra stated that one of his friends, who is a foreign diplomat, had stayed in that locality and paid Rs 7–8 lakh in rent. Returning to Saurav Das, he stressed, "This one ground floor with a garden? Easily between Rs 9 and 10 lakh a month. He doesn't have a full-time job, for whatever reason the TV anchor wants to ask him."

See Also: Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Clarifies Viral Video of Lawyer Agreeing to ‘Divide India Into Seven Pieces,’ Was Sarcastic

CJP Spokesperson Files Police Complaint After YouTuber Allegedly Enters His House in Delhi's GK-1

The Pamphlet posted a video on August 5, 2026 that included footage of the ground floor of the house where Das lives. Das was reportedly not present at the time. The caption of the video claims that the homeowner, Anand, lives in Australia and that the CJP spokesperson allegedly pays Rs 12 lakh in rent for the ground floor of the house.

In a recent development, Saurav Das filed a police complaint, alleging that several YouTubers and media channels had entered his house. On August 5, 2026, Das took to X to address the matter, stating that the alleged unlawful trespassing was an "invasion of his privacy." He also tagged the Delhi Police in the post and wrote, "If anti-social elements attack me at my residence as a result of this, these YouTubers and their troll handlers who are coordinating this will be directly responsible."

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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