NARESH PAL GANGWAR, the senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, who was appointed as the Higher Education Secretary on July 23, 2026, replacing Vineet Joshi, has been replaced by Deepti Gaur Mukherjee as the new Higher Education Secretary, according to a government order on Monday, August 10, 2026. The Department of Personnel and Training in its order stated that, in partial modification of the earlier order issued on July 23, 2026, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Deepti Gaur Mukherjee—the current Secretary of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs—as the new Secretary of Higher Education.

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The earlier decision to replace Vineet Joshi came at a time when the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protested regarding exam accountability and lapses in the education system. However, this swap of portfolios within just a month has brought about speculations on the possible cause of the decision.

Who is Deepti Gaur Mukherjee?

Deepti Gaur Mukherjee is a 1993-batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, and was serving as the Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs prior to this appointment. She was born in Uttar Pradesh on February 3, 1969, and pursued her higher education at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)—in the field of economics from JNU, and public management and governance from LSE.