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AMIDST THE RISING MOMENTUM of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protest and repeated Parliament deadlocks over the NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure justice in paper leak cases. In an X post, PM Modi stated that “swift and stringent punishment” will be given to those who are responsible for the paper leaks.
This marks the first time the Prime Minister has addressed the paper leak controversy after the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Chalo Sansad March” held on Monday 20th July, 2026.
Emphasizing that those “who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” Prime Minister Modi said that concerned authorities and officials have been issued directives to take the required steps in the establishment of fast-track courts for paper leak cases.
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In a statement posted on X, PM Modi said: “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.”
This announcement comes after the Cockroach Janta Party announced a protest march demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and accountability in paper leak cases. The CJP protest also saw strong support from opposition parties like Congress, Samajvadi Party (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi and other party members staged a sit-in protest outside the Prime Minister's residence demanding government accountability over NEET paper leaks. Meanwhile, in the Parliament, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav demanded a statement from the Prime Minister on the police crackdown on protesting students in central Delhi.
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A day after the Chalo Sansad march, which saw the CJP protesters almost breaching the parliament building and police erecting barricades and using batons to contain the crowd, PM Modi convened with National Democratic Alliance members for a Parliamentary meet. At the meeting, he assured MPs that his government had taken “strict action” against those involved in the paper leak. Modi also urged MPs to reach out to the youth for dialogue.
(Edited by Ritik Singh)
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