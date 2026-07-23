PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Cases Amid CJP Protest and Opposition Backlash

AMIDST THE RISING MOMENTUM of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led protest and repeated Parliament deadlocks over the NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure justice in paper leak cases. In an X post, PM Modi stated that “swift and stringent punishment” will be given to those who are responsible for the paper leaks.

This marks the first time the Prime Minister has addressed the paper leak controversy after the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Chalo Sansad March” held on Monday 20th July, 2026.

PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Cases

Emphasizing that those “who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” Prime Minister Modi said that concerned authorities and officials have been issued directives to take the required steps in the establishment of fast-track courts for paper leak cases.

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In a statement posted on X, PM Modi said: “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.”