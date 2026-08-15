It Is Not The First Time BCI Chairman Has Messed Up. The Examples of Manan Kumar Mishra’s Misadventures are Many

THE BAR COUNCIL OF INDIA (BCI) Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, has attracted the political spotlight following the issuance of a notice asking the state bar councils to freeze the enrolment of National Academy of Legal Studies and Research’s (NALSAR) 2026 graduating batch as lawyers across India on August 13, 2026. This notice came in response to the NALSAR University’s 2026 batch protesting against the invitation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to the convocation ceremony. Around 450 students of NALSAR had written to the university authorities about their objection to the CJI's arrival as the chief guest.

The notice gathered intense backlash, forcing the BCI Chairman to retract it. After this, the BCI issued another notice stating that the committee had come to this decision of not cancelling enrolment, but there would be an inquiry into the student organizers and the faculty of NALSAR University of Law. However, NALSAR did not comply immediately with the BCI's directive. It also issued a response just before midnight stating that an executive committee meeting of the university would take place to discuss whether such an inquiry was constitutional or permissible under the rules of the university.

See Also: The Bar Council of India Withdraws Its Order Within Hours: After Telling NALSAR To Not Enrol 2026 Law Graduates, BCI Changes Its Own Decision

Amid all the ruckus lies a bigger question: Can the BCI direct state councils to halt enrollment of students? Questions are also being raised about the neutrality of Bar Council of India as its chairman Manan Kumar Mishra has publicly supported the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and is a Member of Parliament on BJP’s ticket.

Who is the BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra?

Manan Kumar Mishra is the Chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI)—a statutory body established by the Parliament to regulate and represent the Indian Bar, manage its affairs, oversee its conduct and exercise disciplinary jurisdiction. He began practising as a lawyer in 1982, and later became an advocate in the apex court. However, what is most significant here is that Manan Kumar Mishra has been leading the Bar Council of India since November 2014, when he was elected for the first time. Since then, he has been re-elected as the chairman for a record seventh consecutive term in 2025.