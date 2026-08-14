Who Is Abhay Kumar Tiwari? Jharkhand Government Employee Arrested in Recruitment Scam Amid Ongoing Protest

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WHILE THE STUDENTS’ PROTEST in Jharkhand is going on against irregularities in government recruitment examinations, a government employee named Abhay Kumar Tiwari has become a headline. Abhay Tiwari has emerged as a key figure in the investigation into this examination and recruitment racket. The whole issue is related to the examinations of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
The Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID), which is currently investigating the case, arrested Tiwari on July 22, 2026, and has identified him as a key figure in this organised racket. He, along with some other officials, is accused of leaking examination papers, manipulating results, and promising candidates selection in competitive examinations. As per investigators, the estimated racket is worth nearly Rs 40 crore.
Tiwari has emerged as a key link to this whole syndicate, as he has reportedly worked as the marketing manager of TRS-Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). Tiwari was serving as a Block Supply Officer in Poriyahat, Godda, but as per some sources, he remained connected to TDPL, an examination agency based in Lucknow that had been blacklisted by the Uttar Pradesh government because of exam irregularities and was still conducting JPSC exams.
Investigators are examining how Tiwari remained in contact with TDPL while working in government service. Another thing that shocked people about Tiwari was his long list of accomplishments and his own record of success in competitive exams. As per media sources, over a period of 13 years, Tiwari successfully cleared around 12 examinations conducted by various government agencies.
His list of achievements includes the 2013 Navy examination for an SAR post, the 2014 Bhabha Atomic Research Centre assistant examination, the 2018 Police Sub-Inspector examination, the IRB Constable examination, and the CRPF Head Constable written and typing examinations. He also cleared the Northern Coalfields Limited preliminary test, the JSSC Postgraduate Trained Teacher examination, the Combined Graduate Level examination, and JPSC examinations for Assistant Conservator of Forests, Forest Range Officer and Food Safety Officer.
His most recent reported success was the 11th Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination. Tiwari allegedly used this record of major successes to gain the trust of aspirants appearing for these examinations. He is accused of presenting himself as a successful competitive-exam candidate who understood the system and promised aspirants guaranteed selection in exchange for large sums of money.
TDPL was associated with conducting examinations in Jharkhand, including the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination. These exams are among the key demands of the protesters in Ranchi, who have demanded their cancellation and a review of the examinations conducted through the agency.
A report by ThePrint explained that TDPL was entrusted with conducting examinations from 2025, despite the company having been blacklisted in 2024 for the next three years. As per the report, the company was awarded the contract without taking part in the tender process and was directly nominated to conduct the 14th JPSC examinations. The CID is investigating whether the company's selection for the project was linked to any financial agreement.
The investigative agencies are also questioning people to determine how a blacklisted company was selected to conduct the examinations. Summons were issued to the three JPSC members, Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda, and Jamal Ahmed, as per The Hindu. They were asked to appear before the agency on August 10, 12 and 14, 2026. Earlier, on August 10, 2026, the CID also arrested JPSC chairman L. Khiangte.
As per a report by ThePrint, Tiwari, in his statement, named several people, including JPSC officials, TDPL employees and some candidates. According to the CID, these names include former JPSC chairman L. Khiangte, former commission members Ajita Bhattacharya, Jamal Ahmad, and Anima Hansda. The TDPL names include director Ramveer Singh, former deputy controller Shweta Gupta, and employees Mohammad Usman and Mohammad Ebad, among others.
He also named some candidates who were allegedly involved in the case, including DSPs Robin Kumar and Shailesh Sinha, Deputy Jailor Rajesh Kumar Rajak, and DSP Manish Kumar. As per Tiwari, these people were connected to the network. However, all the names mentioned by Tiwari are based on his statement only, and the allegations are being investigated. They have not yet been established in court.
According to the information provided to the CID, the alleged network was operated through middlemen who connected candidates with people associated with the examination agency and the commission. The CID is also examining the recruitment history of Tiwari and people connected to him. There are also allegations that some of his family members were appointed to government positions.
During the protest, posters attracted attention after several of Tiwari's relatives were shown as having been selected for government positions through the JSSC Combined Graduate Level examination. The poster included his brother Akshay Tiwari and sister-in-law Sushma Kumari. However, the claims mentioned in the poster have not yet been independently established.
The protests in Ranchi and other parts of Jharkhand began on July 25, 2026, with students protesting against irregularities in government recruitment exams. The protest particularly focused on the JPSC and JSSC examinations. The movement soon gained attention and became a statewide campaign, with students demanding transparency, accountability, and reforms in the recruitment system.
The students have questioned alleged OMR sheet tampering and paper leaks in major examinations in the state. They have also questioned why a company like TDPL, which had earlier been blacklisted, was selected to conduct examinations in Jharkhand.
The protest erupted after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, 2026. Students subsequently alleged paper leaks and other irregularities and began protesting, with some also sitting on hunger strikes. They demanded the cancellation of the examination and a review of how the exams were conducted through TDPL, along with greater accountability in the recruitment process.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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