Who Is Abhay Kumar Tiwari? Jharkhand Government Employee Arrested in Recruitment Scam Amid Ongoing Protest

WHILE THE STUDENTS’ PROTEST in Jharkhand is going on against irregularities in government recruitment examinations, a government employee named Abhay Kumar Tiwari has become a headline. Abhay Tiwari has emerged as a key figure in the investigation into this examination and recruitment racket. The whole issue is related to the examinations of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID), which is currently investigating the case, arrested Tiwari on July 22, 2026, and has identified him as a key figure in this organised racket. He, along with some other officials, is accused of leaking examination papers, manipulating results, and promising candidates selection in competitive examinations. As per investigators, the estimated racket is worth nearly Rs 40 crore.

Who Is Abhay Kumar Tiwari and How Is He Involved in the Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Exam Racket?

Tiwari has emerged as a key link to this whole syndicate, as he has reportedly worked as the marketing manager of TRS-Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). Tiwari was serving as a Block Supply Officer in Poriyahat, Godda, but as per some sources, he remained connected to TDPL, an examination agency based in Lucknow that had been blacklisted by the Uttar Pradesh government because of exam irregularities and was still conducting JPSC exams.

Investigators are examining how Tiwari remained in contact with TDPL while working in government service. Another thing that shocked people about Tiwari was his long list of accomplishments and his own record of success in competitive exams. As per media sources, over a period of 13 years, Tiwari successfully cleared around 12 examinations conducted by various government agencies.