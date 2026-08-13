The Bar Council of India Withdraws Its Order Within Hours: After Telling NALSAR To Not Enrol 2026 Law Graduates, BCI Changes Its Own Decision

NALSAR UNIVERSITY OF LAW, HYDERABAD were told to not enrol any 2026 law graduate as an advocate by The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday, August 13, 2026. The order came in when a group of students protested against the invitation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant in their convocation. But soon after the order, BCI reversed its own decision and said that most students of the batch weren’t part of the protest and should not be allowed to suffer.

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BCI’s Order Was Withdrawn But What Was The Reason Behind It

It all started when nearly 450 out of NALSAR’s 1,400 students signed a representation in which they asked the university to not invite the CJI to their convocation. Their frustration came when CJI made few remarks during a court hearing. The hearing was about alleged police excesses during protests in Delhi. The CJI said that the court had no interest in looking at the videos of the protests where the clear image of the police brutality was recorded.

After this student campaign became public, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra issued a strict order. The order said, “Till further orders, no student of NALSAR University of Law, who has obtained the Law Degree in the year 2026, shall be enrolled by any State Bar Council as an advocate.” Mishra also said that there was some sort of “groupism and dirty politics” among the teaching staff. He claimed that some staff members pushed the students or ignited the protest. He asked the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor for a report within three days.