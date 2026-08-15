PM Modi's 80th Independence Day Speech: Top 7 Highlights From His Red Fort Address

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ON AUGUST 15, 2026, India celebrated its 80th Independence Day, marking 79 years since its independence and becoming a free nation. On this momentous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national Tricolor flag at the historic monument of Red Fort.
Prime Minister Modi delivered his 13th consecutive speech from the monument’s ramparts, clinching a new record to become the most successful non-Congress Prime Minister in terms of consecutive Independence Day addresses from the Red Fort.
For the first time in Independent India’s history, the full rendition of the national song, Vande Mataram, rang out during the Independence Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his fourth shortest speech ever, totaling 78 minutes. During his address to the nation, PM Modi highlighted energy, the nation’s aspirations and ambitions, and contribution of India's youth in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
See also: From the Flag Hoisting Ban to Mahatma Gandhi Missing Nehru’s I-Day Speech: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Independence Day
Here are the 7 key highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speech:
One of the major focus points of the Prime Minister's address was the “Sapta Dhara” framework — seven streams of strength to drive India’s transformation into becoming Viksit Bharat. Citing the historical significance of the “Sapta Sindhu” — seven sacred rivers of the Vedic period that shaped India’s identity — PM Modi said there is a need for a “new current of strength” to pivot India towards achieving its ambitions. The seven streams span manufacturing and quality, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, connectivity and infrastructure, defence, the green and blue economies, and India’s soft power.
The Prime Minister said that these “seven streams” could help India achieve in the next five to seven years what could not be achieved in the previous five to seven decades.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to establish a large, modern Civil Defense volunteer force to strengthen India’s preparedness for emerging security and emergency challenges. He also called for India to develop into a global hub for advanced defense manufacturing.
He said the government would take steps to protect citizens from emerging threats and create a broad-based volunteer force capable of responding to situations extending beyond conventional emergencies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his independence day speech, recognized the financial stress that parents are under as they send their children to coaching institutions to help them prepare for competitive exams. Preparations for these exams continue for several years, at times students are sent far away too, and are generally very expensive.
To ease this financial burden upon parents, PM Modi announced that free online coaching will be provided to youth preparing for various examinations. This move, the Prime Minister stated, aims to help students from poor or middle class families. Further, he assured families that they can save “thousands of crores of rupees” spent on coaching, and can be close to their children and care for them.
Witnessing the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that his government will work towards providing AI skills training to over one crore youth in the next year, instilling them with the necessary acumen to become a leading player in the field of AI.
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Emphasizing the role of the youth in achieving the objective of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Prime Minister stated: “If there is a driving force, it is the youth of my country. It is the power of my nation's youth. The youth have an immense role to play in the journey towards a Viksit Bharat.”
Reiterating the nation’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 15, 2026, announced the “nation-wide talent hunt” to identify sporting and athletic talent among children aged 5-15 years of age. This talent hunt will help spot and nurture sporting talents amongst budding athletes to help them prepare for the 2036 Olympic games.
PM Modi highlighted India's improving performance in sports competitions around the globe, and stated the country will also be holding the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
During his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized upon the need for India to be self-reliant. For this, he announced India’s “Semiconductor Mission,” involving the establishment and operationalization of 7-8 new production plants for manufacturing semiconductors in the coming 1-2 years. The Prime Minister also remarked that India already has three major operational semiconductor plants, and that their products will be exported.
The Prime Minister's speech on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day stressed upon the need for “energy security” as a top national priority. PM Modi announced the nation’s plans to operationalize five new nuclear reactors during this decade, as part of its efforts to bolster the country’s energy security and achieve a nuclear power capacity of 100 Giga Watts (GW). He continued that the SHANTI Act, 2025, had created a framework to advance India’s nuclear energy ambitions.
PM Modi also stressed upon the need for India to be “self-reliant,” so as to reduce its dependence on foreign nations and to strengthen domestic manufacturing and capabilities.
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