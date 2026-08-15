PM Modi's 80th Independence Day Speech: Top 7 Highlights From His Red Fort Address

ON AUGUST 15, 2026, India celebrated its 80th Independence Day, marking 79 years since its independence and becoming a free nation. On this momentous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national Tricolor flag at the historic monument of Red Fort.

Prime Minister Modi delivered his 13th consecutive speech from the monument’s ramparts, clinching a new record to become the most successful non-Congress Prime Minister in terms of consecutive Independence Day addresses from the Red Fort.

For the first time in Independent India’s history, the full rendition of the national song, Vande Mataram, rang out during the Independence Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his fourth shortest speech ever, totaling 78 minutes. During his address to the nation, PM Modi highlighted energy, the nation’s aspirations and ambitions, and contribution of India's youth in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

See also: From the Flag Hoisting Ban to Mahatma Gandhi Missing Nehru’s I-Day Speech: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Independence Day

Here are the 7 key highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speech: