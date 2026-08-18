CJP Funding Mystery: What Is the Link Between Thakur Family Foundation and Saurav Das? Founder Dinesh Thakur Responds to ‘Anti-National’ Allegations

In an interview with The Pamphlet, Vijay Gajera, an investigative reporter, raised questions about Saurav Das’s source of income and alleged that he had received funding from the Thakur Family Foundation. He said, “Saurav Das has received funding from the Thakur Family Foundation.”

Saurav Das, COVID-19 Vaccine RTIs and Thakur Foundation Funding

During the time of COVID-19, Das became known for filing RTIs related to the vaccine approval process in India. As per reports by The Organiser, in 2021, Das sought information concerning the regulatory basis of how the government approved the COVID-19 vaccines made by Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India.

While he was looking for evidence behind the approvals, the government refused to share some of the data, citing commercial confidentiality and other reasons.

Das didn't end it there. He continued to raise questions about the vaccine approval process and the government's decisions during COVID-19. Now, as per the openly available data of the Thakur Family Foundation, it is clear that in October 2021, Das was funded by the organization. The website of the organization states, “We made an award to Saurav Das to report issues related to Public Health in India.”

Das was not the only one getting funded by the Thakur Family Foundation during the time of COVID-19. The publicly available data shows that the foundation provided “awards” to many journalists, researchers, media organisations, and many other recipients. But this information is present in different public records, and the connection between them is not verified.