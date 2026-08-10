‘It Was a Well-Funded, Organised Move, Not at All Organic’: Cybersecurity Expert Amit Dubey on CJP Protest and Social Media Influence

During the discussion, Dubey also highlighted that, according to his analysis, more than 7,000 new social media accounts were created in Uttar Pradesh during the protest. He said that several cities had their own CJP handles and added, “19% of the followers which are visible in these accounts, whether real or fake, were from UP.” According to Dubey, one reason for this could be that Uttar Pradesh is heading towards elections in 2027.

The discussion later returned to the question of whether the source of these thousands of accounts created in Uttar Pradesh could be identified. Dubey said that external analysis could help trace the source.

Raunac also raised the political aspect of the protest, saying, “The problem is not that you are creating a political party, you can create a political party but if you are creating that party under the umbrella of C Janta Party then it shows that you want to change the political regime but you are taking the cover of a political protest.”

Dubey responded, “So, the students think they're fighting for us. But their main goal is to win elections or start a party, which they did. They now have a CJP handle in every city, from Barabanki to Sitapur. Previously, the UP police used to have these kinds of handles.” He then discussed the analysis he had conducted around the CJP protest.

He explained, “We also analyzed who is following those handles. How many government officers are following it? How many police officers are following this? How many prominent journalists are following this so that we can understand the reality. Is it just a student protest and beyond that and who is supporting it? So, it gives us a lot of insight into the real picture. For those who think, ‘What will happen with just one follow?’ Just one follow can convey a lot.”