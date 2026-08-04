"Will the Emperor Show His Degree?": Abhijeet Dipke Responds to RTI Activist Questioning His Education Funding

COCKROACH JANATA PARTY (CJP) FOUNDER Abhijeet Dipke has responded to a Right to Information (RTI) activist who questioned how he was able to pursue his studies abroad and questioned the party’s funding and finances. In a video statement posted on the party's social media pages and in a conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt, Dipke said that his education in the United States was funded through a scholarship from Boston University and an education loan. The CJP founder further stated that if he is ready to disclose his education-related documents, then when will political leaders disclose their degrees.

RTI Activist’s Allegations Against Abhijeet Dipke

On Saturday, August 1, 2026, Surat-based RTI activist Amit Tiwari had questioned Abhijeet Dipke’s scholarship, education loan, and family finances. The activist also complained to the Maharashtra government, alleging that Dipke’s father, a former Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) junior engineer, could not have afforded his son’s education in America on his reported salary. Tiwari sought an inquiry into possible disproportionate assets.

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In a separate complaint filed against the CJP, Tiwari alleged that the organization has received around Rs 1 crore in donations, despite it not being an officially-registered political party.

Rejecting the activist's allegations, Abhijeet Dipke, during an interview with senior journalist Barkha Dutt, stated that he attended Boston University on a scholarship. “My education was funded by a scholarship provided by Boston University. And I had taken some education loan which I have to pay back now," Dipke told Dutt, while also revealing his scholarship letter from the US-based university.

“When will the Emperor Show his Degree?’ Abhijeet Dipke Response to RTI Activist

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also posted a video statement on his social media platforms, where he argued why do people have such qualms about an ordinary man pursuing his education abroad. Calling for political leaders to show their education qualifications as well, Dipke asked why these leaders have such strong opposition to education.

“A BJP worker has filed an RTI against me. They want to know how I completed my education. Why does it bother them if a young man from an ordinary background goes to Boston University and gets an education? Dipke said in the video statement.

However, Munish Raizada, political commentator and a volunteer of Indian Against Corruption movement (IAC), has come to RTI activist Amit Tiwari’s defense and refuted claims that he is a “BJP worker.” In a comment posted on Facebook, Raizada remarked he had known Tiwari since “IAC days.” The political commentator further said Tiwari is a dedicated anti-corruption activist who is “above party garbage.” He further remarked that the activist was a steadfast volunteer for Chanda Bandh Satyagraha against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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Directly addressing political leaders and remarking that he is ready to disclose his education-related documents, the CJP founder continued: “Will your leaders show their degrees? I am ready to produce my scholarship letter and education loan documents. Will your leaders show their genuine degrees? And I fail to understand—what is their problem with education? Why are you people so opposed to education?”

In the post’s caption, Dipke wrote, “Will the emperor show his degree?”

“Should also Look At PM CARES Fund”: CJP Spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur

CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur too came to Abhijeet Dipke’s defence, and criticized Tiwari over filing a RTI against a private individual. Gaur further called for a similar criticism of the PM CARES Fund, a public charitable trust for emergencies, stating that those who seek a probe into private individual's education expenses should also look at the PM fund. “Those filing RTIs over a private individual's education expenses should also look at the PM CARES Fund. Modi ji will forgive you, don't worry,” the CJP spokesperson wrote in a statement posted on X.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, colloquially known as the PM CARES fund, was created in March 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. In June 2020, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that the fund does not come under the purview of the Right to Information Act 2005 as it is not a public authority. The PM CARES fund has become the focus point of media and public attention for its lack of transparency.

(Edited by Ritik Singh)