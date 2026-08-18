Journalist Ravi Nair's Homes Raided by Gujarat Police Over Adani Group Complaint Tied to His Reporting

The complainant also alleged that the social media posts that Nair made relating to his Washington Post article resulted in “substantial financial losses” to the Adani Group and its domestic and international investors.

See also: How a New York Times Story Led to a Now Dismissed Money Laundering Case Against NewsClick

Police conduct raids on Ravi Nair’s residences, seize electronic devices

The police were acting upon a search warrant issued by the Ahmedabad Magistrate Court, that directed the police to search Nair’s residences and to “seize incriminating evidence, essential documents, and electronic devices.” Despite the court warrant authorizing the police only to seize Nair’s devices, the police also took possession of the electronics owned by the journalist’s son and his colleague.

Neither Hegde nor Nair’s son are accused or named anywhere in the police complaint against Nair. Nair was in Kerala when the Gujarat Police conducted a raid, while his colleague Hegde happened to be at Nair’s Delhi residence when the police arrived.

See also: Former NDTV Journalist Vedanta Agarwal Explains Everything that Changed After Adani Took Over the Channel

This police action comes days after the Gujarat High Court, on August 11, 2026, refused to quash an FIR that accused Nair of cheating and forgery. Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to cheating and dishonesty, forgery intended to damage a person’s reputation, and the use of fake or forged documents or digital files as genuine were invoked in the police complaint. This FIR was in relation to a Washington Post news article written by Ravi Nair, wherein he alleged that the LIC, a public sector firm, made investments of around USD 3 Billion in the Adani Group on the instructions of the Union government. Allegedly, this investment was made at a time when the business conglomerate, led by industrialist Gautam Adani, was battling financial and legal challenges.

Both the LIC and the Adani Group had rejected the allegations made in the news article. Rejecting the Washington Post media report, LIC stated that the allegations of “investment decisions of LIC being influenced by external factors are false, baseless and far from the truth.” The Adani group too echoed the public sector company's statement, denying any involvement in “any alleged government plans” to direct LIC India funds.