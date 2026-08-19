“Mapping Blunder” Placed Majority of Hindus Into East Pakistan: The Radcliffe Error Led To People Hoisting The Indian Flag on August 18

But there’s more to the story, the history says that Radcliffe’s report on Bengal’s division on August 12, 1947, was signed and the details were gathered by the viceroy. It was before both India and Pakistan could celebrate independence. According to an 2022 essay, which was based on Mountbatten’s ‘Top Secret and Personal’ report, says that the viceroy was advised to not reveal the borders before Independence Day. Just to avoid any problems in the ceremonies, they decided to disclose the details of the boundary. The communal violence already struck Punjab.

People already accepted their allegiance to Pakistan, when India got independent on August 15, 1947, but after three days on August 18, the Pakistani flags were brought down and the Indian flag was hoisted. The day was officially called the ‘Inclusion Day’ or ‘Bharat Bhukti Dibas,’ the day when the people became part of India.

The locality of Shibnibas, Nadia, honors the day by hoisting flags and organizing traditional boat races on the Churni River. Present day, headquarters of South Dinajpur in Balurghat, people celebrate the day as a parallel Independence Day, since the day was also called the Second Independence Day. August 18, the day will forever be remembered in the history of these regions.

See Also: From the Flag Hoisting Ban to Mahatma Gandhi Missing Nehru’s I-Day Speech: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Independence Day

Communal Violence Affected The Regions of West Bengal Too

Pakistan flags were hoisted on August 14 or 15 by the Muslim League workers in Krishnanagar English Bazar and Ranaghat awaiting for their independence. Parts of Nadia, Malda and Murshidabad were also accumulated with a majority of Muslims. Minorities were in hysteria over the fear of getting stuck in a new state. Nadia and Malda faced night blackouts and also the stove was unlit for two days by women just to protect themselves from being dragged in any violence.