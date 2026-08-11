CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Announces Nationwide Campaign and 'Sarpanch Challenge' to Improve Govt Schools in Villages, Set to Launch on Independence Day

In this scenario, the CJP formed and announced its national team, who would lead the organizations’ movement in various parts of the country. The team now consists of Abhijeet Dipke (Founder and National Convener), Ashutosh Ranka (Co-convener), Saurav Das ( Co-convener), Ajinkya Shinde (National Organization In-charge), Deepak Baliyan (Organization Co-In-Charge, and North Zone Head), Aafreen Nawaz (National Secretary), Vijay Reddy Mallangi (Media Lead and South Zone Head), Ratna Singh (Legal Affairs Lead), Vaishnavi Gaur (Research and Policy Lead), Rohan Deshpande (Technology Lead), and Yogesh Ingale (Finance Lead and West Zone Head).

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“This 15th August We Must Work to Improve our Government Schools,” Says Dipke

Soon after this announcement, the CJP was informed of its plans to start their work at the rural level. In the video message, Abhijeet Dipke says, “The coming 15th August is our 80th Independence day. But, in all these years what has been neglected or ignored the most is the government schools in the rural parts of the country. We have made a new parliament and a new PM house, but why can’t we build new schools in the country?”

There is some truth to the statements made by Dipke, thanks to the official data by the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+)— an educational management information system under the Department of School Education and Literacy. The report shows that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has declined between 2022-23 and 2025-26 at the primary, upper primary, and elementary levels, which coincide with the foundational, preparatory and middle level under the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) structure. The GER of the foundational level—pre-school to class two and age group of eight to ten years— is just 43%, which means that 57% of the children in that age group in our country have not even entered the education system.

Building on his case for the nationwide movement, Dipke also stated in the video about the lack of basic infrastructure in the village government schools. “Even today, children in the villages have to walk long distances to attend their schools. In the schools they don't find adequate water or toilet facilities”, Dipke said.

Abhijeet Dipke Announces Sarpanch Challenge

As of now, the nationwide campaign is set to begin on August 15, 2026 with CJP’s call to the village leaders and parents to participate in this drive and collectively lead the transformation of India’s schools. Dipke also urged the parents and village leaders to conduct social audits of the schools in their region. Additionally, they have also included what they described as the ‘Sarpanch Challenge.’ According to this, CJP would publicly recognize and celebrate the actions of all village heads who would work towards improving the schools in their villages in its social media platforms. While describing the challenge, Dipke said, “We will give you credit and post about your work, so that other village heads would also get inspired and start the same.”

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This announcement also comes a few days after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced its national team or working committee of twelve members who would coordinate and lead the organization’s activities across the country. And thus, as it appears, the CJP is slowly setting its future course of action. Given the trajectory of the organization’s programs—from raising the issue of educational lapses at Jantar Mantar to forming a national coordination team and the subsequent declaration of a nationwide campaign—it is surely making headway in transitioning from a digital phenomenon to an on-the-ground movement.

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