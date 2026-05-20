From Swadeshi to Global Competitiveness: The Modern Imperatives for India’s Economic Growth

The Swadeshi Movement was one of the most significant chapters in India’s freedom struggle. It was not merely a campaign against foreign goods, but a powerful movement aimed at promoting self-reliance, national pride, and economic independence. Leaders such as Bipin Chandra Pal strongly advocated the Swadeshi ideology and encouraged Indians to support indigenous industries and reject dependence on foreign products.
Later, Mahatma Gandhi transformed the Swadeshi Movement into a mass movement by encouraging people to spin the charkha and wear khadi. Gandhi believed that Indians should produce and use their own goods rather than depend on British imports. At that time, British industrial cities such as Manchester dominated the textile market in India, severely damaging local Indian industries. Gandhi’s call for self-made khadi and locally produced goods became a symbol of resistance against colonial economic exploitation.
The core philosophy behind the Swadeshi Movement was self-sufficiency. The movement aimed to strengthen India economically by encouraging domestic production and reducing dependence on foreign powers. This was not only relevant during the freedom struggle but continues to hold importance even today. Every nation aspires to become economically strong and self-reliant, and in that sense, the principles of Swadeshi remain meaningful in the modern era.
Even today, the idea of promoting indigenous industries continues in different forms. Organizations such as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have promoted Swadeshi ideals through various initiatives, while Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasized campaigns such as “Make in India” to encourage manufacturing and economic growth within the country. These efforts reflect the continued importance of supporting local industries and strengthening India’s economic capabilities.
However, the modern world operates very differently from the colonial era. Today’s global economy is based largely on the principles of a free market economy, where trade barriers are reduced and international business is encouraged. Economic growth in the twenty-first century depends not only on promoting domestic products but also on creating a competitive, business-friendly environment that attracts investment and innovation.
For India to truly advance the spirit of Swadeshi in the modern age, the country must focus on improving ease of doing business. While India has made progress in several sectors, many challenges still remain. Starting a business in India often involves excessive paperwork, bureaucratic hurdles, complicated regulations, and delays. Entrepreneurs frequently face issues related to permits, notarization, taxation, and administrative approvals. In contrast, several developed countries have simplified their systems to encourage entrepreneurship and investment.
Infrastructure is another major concern. Efficient roads, transportation systems, logistics, and modern urban facilities are essential for economic growth. A businessman should be able to focus on expanding business opportunities rather than struggling with poor infrastructure or administrative obstacles. Economic development requires a system where businesses can function smoothly without unnecessary harassment, corruption, or excessive government interference.
Another major issue is red tape and corruption. Files often remain stuck in bureaucratic processes for long periods, and corruption continues to affect many sectors. Excessive regulations and nepotism discourage honest entrepreneurship and reduce economic efficiency. If India truly wishes to strengthen domestic industries and become self-reliant, transparency and accountability in governance are essential.
The judiciary and criminal justice system also play a crucial role in economic growth. Business disputes in India can remain unresolved for years in courts, causing financial and emotional stress for entrepreneurs. A strong and efficient legal system is necessary to protect businesses, enforce contracts, and ensure justice within a reasonable time frame. Similarly, law enforcement agencies should support citizens and businesses effectively rather than creating additional difficulties.
Tax reforms are equally important. A simple, transparent, and fair taxation system encourages investment and reduces opportunities for corruption. Investors and entrepreneurs thrive in environments where rules are clear, processes are smooth, and governance is efficient.
The Swadeshi Movement was a historic necessity during India’s freedom struggle, and its principles still carry relevance today. However, in the modern global economy, self-reliance must go hand in hand with openness, competitiveness, innovation, and economic reforms. Supporting Indian industries is important, but equally important is creating a system where businesses can grow without unnecessary obstacles.
The Swadeshi movement was the need of the hour during the colonial era, and its underlying sentiment of national pride remains indispensable today. However, protectionist rhetoric alone cannot build a global economic superpower. To make "Made in India" a global hallmark of quality, the nation must offer an environment where businesses do not have to struggle to survive administrative apathy. By modernizing infrastructure, simplifying taxation, eradicating corruption, and reforming the judiciary, India can blend the wisdom of Swadeshi with the dynamism of the free market creating a truly self-sufficient and globally competitive nation.
(Writer is the editor-in-chief of NewsGram and former President of the Bharatiya Liberal Party.)
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