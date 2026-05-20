From Swadeshi to Global Competitiveness: The Modern Imperatives for India’s Economic Growth

Even today, the idea of promoting indigenous industries continues in different forms. Organizations such as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have promoted Swadeshi ideals through various initiatives, while Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasized campaigns such as “Make in India” to encourage manufacturing and economic growth within the country. These efforts reflect the continued importance of supporting local industries and strengthening India’s economic capabilities.

However, the modern world operates very differently from the colonial era. Today’s global economy is based largely on the principles of a free market economy, where trade barriers are reduced and international business is encouraged. Economic growth in the twenty-first century depends not only on promoting domestic products but also on creating a competitive, business-friendly environment that attracts investment and innovation.

For India to truly advance the spirit of Swadeshi in the modern age, the country must focus on improving ease of doing business. While India has made progress in several sectors, many challenges still remain. Starting a business in India often involves excessive paperwork, bureaucratic hurdles, complicated regulations, and delays. Entrepreneurs frequently face issues related to permits, notarization, taxation, and administrative approvals. In contrast, several developed countries have simplified their systems to encourage entrepreneurship and investment.

Infrastructure is another major concern. Efficient roads, transportation systems, logistics, and modern urban facilities are essential for economic growth. A businessman should be able to focus on expanding business opportunities rather than struggling with poor infrastructure or administrative obstacles. Economic development requires a system where businesses can function smoothly without unnecessary harassment, corruption, or excessive government interference.

Another major issue is red tape and corruption. Files often remain stuck in bureaucratic processes for long periods, and corruption continues to affect many sectors. Excessive regulations and nepotism discourage honest entrepreneurship and reduce economic efficiency. If India truly wishes to strengthen domestic industries and become self-reliant, transparency and accountability in governance are essential.

The judiciary and criminal justice system also play a crucial role in economic growth. Business disputes in India can remain unresolved for years in courts, causing financial and emotional stress for entrepreneurs. A strong and efficient legal system is necessary to protect businesses, enforce contracts, and ensure justice within a reasonable time frame. Similarly, law enforcement agencies should support citizens and businesses effectively rather than creating additional difficulties.