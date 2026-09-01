“This So-Called GDP Data is Just Like Your Educational Degree”: Netizens Comment on PM Narendra Modi’s 7.8% GDP Growth Claim

He said, “There are some people inside India who are engulfed in despair and are trying to mislead the people through the echoes of lies.” However, PM Modi also shared a sense of optimism as he congratulated the people of India for breaking the trap of lies and crossing all the hurdles to achieve a GDP growth of 7.8%. He added that this pace needs to be maintained and further growth needs to be achieved moving forward. He said, “And for this, it is very important to become a self-reliant India. Swadeshi mantra, vocal for local.”

After his initial anecdotes of celebration, PM Modi moved ahead to tell the people what they should not do, in order to ensure the current momentum of growth. He first advised them not to take trips abroad for fun and said that marrying in foreign countries should also not be done. He said, “We should live the Made in India Mantra, and if not necessary, you should not even buy the gold.”

He added, “The more we give strength to Swadeshi, the more we give strength to self-reliance. I am sure, when there will be 100 years of freedom, we will present to our youth a developed India.”

He then ended his reel by saying, “Our policies are right, our intentions are right. Today, the strength of 140 crore countrymen, united as one, is taking the nation to new heights,” and congratulated the people of India.