“This So-Called GDP Data is Just Like Your Educational Degree”: Netizens Comment on PM Narendra Modi’s 7.8% GDP Growth Claim

Key Points:
The Prime Minister congratulated Indians, calling the growth a symbol of collective strength despite global instability and supply-chain disruptions.
Modi urged people to follow the “Swadeshi mantra” and “Vocal for Local,” while discouraging unnecessary gold purchases, foreign trips and weddings abroad.
His posts sparked mixed reactions, with several users highlighting concerns over jobs, living costs, infrastructure, inequality etc.
ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2026, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi posted a new reel on his Instagram account. The reel soon garnered huge engagement. A similar reel was also posted on his X account, which also received many views and likes. In the reel, PM Modi is addressing the people of India and congratulating them on the 7.8% growth which according to him, India achieved.
He posted the reel on X with the caption, “7.8% growth. Strong numbers. Even stronger confidence.” In the reel, he first congratulated the people and then said that it is very important for India to be self reliant with the Swadeshi mantra. He appealed to them to stop purchasing gold if it is not necessary and to stop marrying in foreign lands, along with many other things. The post was later reshared by Indian actor and director Prakash Raj, who wrote, “Fraands … please see the citizen’s comments for this tweet #justasking.”
PM Modi started his address with the happy news, congratulating the people: “Congratulations to the citizens of India. 7.8% growth. The country is filled with happiness. But I would like to congratulate the citizens of India for their determination, for their efforts. It is a symbol of collective strength.” Then the PM went on to further explain the problems and the situation of crisis around the world.
He said, “The world is engulfed in war. There is news of war all around. The world is in crisis. The supply chain is completely disturbed.” He added that since the COVID-19 began in 2020, there has been no sign of stability anywhere around the world and stated that “Despite this, India is progressing rapidly.” The PM further mentioned that there are some people in India who are engulfed in despair and are spreading lies.
He said, “There are some people inside India who are engulfed in despair and are trying to mislead the people through the echoes of lies.” However, PM Modi also shared a sense of optimism as he congratulated the people of India for breaking the trap of lies and crossing all the hurdles to achieve a GDP growth of 7.8%. He added that this pace needs to be maintained and further growth needs to be achieved moving forward. He said, “And for this, it is very important to become a self-reliant India. Swadeshi mantra, vocal for local.”
After his initial anecdotes of celebration, PM Modi moved ahead to tell the people what they should not do, in order to ensure the current momentum of growth. He first advised them not to take trips abroad for fun and said that marrying in foreign countries should also not be done. He said, “We should live the Made in India Mantra, and if not necessary, you should not even buy the gold.”
He added, “The more we give strength to Swadeshi, the more we give strength to self-reliance. I am sure, when there will be 100 years of freedom, we will present to our youth a developed India.”
He then ended his reel by saying, “Our policies are right, our intentions are right. Today, the strength of 140 crore countrymen, united as one, is taking the nation to new heights,” and congratulated the people of India.
A total of 3.5K people commented on his post on X, while another 116K commented on Instagram. Many shared images of the underlying infrastructural and policy gaps in India, including toilets, contaminated water, poor road conditions, students eating food from garbage, and other issues.
Many people said that the 7.8% growth claim is not right and is simply false. Many shared the problems through posters, including women’s employment, claiming that only 3% of women are formally employed. Others compared India’s growth data before and after 2014 and wrote captions in sarcasm, such as, “7.8 friendzzzz.”
One person wrote, “The Competition Commission of India is toothless. Every sector is moving towards a monopoly or an oligopoly.” Another wrote, “7.8% growth on paper, Modi making videos for the cameras, while people are still struggling with jobs, food and basic living costs. Kya faida aisi growth ka?” Many said that India is growing while Indians remain poor and continue to suffer.
One other user highlighted the stock market, saying, “Narendra Modi sir, India is growing at 7.8% yet market is down and stocks are going down on expiry which suggest there is heavy insider trading. SEBI must work to identify Big insider who are eating retail investors money #Nifty.” Another wrote, “This so-called GDP data is just like your educational degree. No one saw you as a student of school, college or university. Same to same vibes of your growth story of GDP.”
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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