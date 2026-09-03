'CJP Has Turned Into Team Kejriwal': Former CJP Worker Manish Brahmbhatt Launches Cockroach Janta Party-Democratic, Alleging Dipke Sidelined Activists and Volunteers

He further said that the aim of CJP is to engage in political deals and not fight for the rights of students or people. Brahmbhatt said that the party is only interested in opposing the BJP to support parties that are anti-BJP, like Kejriwal’s AAP. Brahmbhatt’s main objection was towards the 12-member national team of CJP, which he said was created without consulting any members or volunteers who had participated in the movement.

Among these 12 members selected for the CJP team, eight have links with AAP, he said, adding that the people who worked in the movement are not represented in the CJP team. Dipke is the national convenor of the national working team that CJP announced, and Brahmbhatt said that people who were close to Dipke were selected for the core team.

Earlier, when the CJP announced a meeting of the core team at Dipke’s residence in August 2026, Brahmbhatt also travelled from Gujarat to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the meeting. However, they were refused permission to be part of the meeting. He and his associate Rahul Pandya then protested outside his residence, alleging that active volunteers of the movement were excluded from the meeting.