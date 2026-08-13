Majority of Indians Want Police Action Against Abusive Language in CJP Protests: C-Voter Survey

THE COCKROACH JANTA PARTY (CJP) led youth protest was one of the most consequential demonstrations that the nation has seen in these past few years. Not only did it result in the resignation of the then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, it also forced the Modi administration to re-assess its strategy as to how to converse with Gen Z, referred to as those born between 1996 and 2010. Amidst rising sentiments as the CJP protest gained momentum and mass support, instances of some youth using vulgar language and making objectionable comments — particularly towards Prime Minister Modi — emerged. This issue received condemnation from both political leaders and from netizens. A Zero FIR was filed against a girl who hurled abuses towards PM Modi, while social media platforms like X were directed to remove abusive posts against the PM and security forces made during CJP protest.

Protests like the CJP one works best when people feel sympathy for the cause. A new C-Voter survey suggests that using abusive language or objectionable content on social media can hurt that sympathy, even if the protestors' demand is fair.

C-Voter, or the Centre for Voting Opinions and Trends in Election Research, is an independent international public opinion polling and market research agency. It tracks political trends, conducts pre-poll and exit polls, and analyzes socio-economic public sentiment

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C-Voter conducted a survey in the aftermath of the CJP protest, asking participants about their preferences in terms of reforms. Findings of the C poll survey are based upon responses of 1,349 respondents aged 18+ across India. Political preferences of the participants, based upon the recent elections, were also recorded. The survey was conducted via computer assisted telephonic interviews conducted between July 29-30, 2026.

C-Voter Survey: 54.2% Back Police Action on Abusive Content

One of the most telling responses by the participants pointed towards a new reality — a clear majority across all political supporters believed that police action should be taken against those who use abusive language and objectionable content on social media. Answering the question “Should the police take action against protestors using abusive language and objectionable content on social media?” a total of 54.2% of participants responded “yes.”