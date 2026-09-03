TMC MP Mahua Moitra Tells PM Modi to Leave GDP and Reveal the Secret Behind His Glowing Skin

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS MP MAHUA MOITRA recently took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the release of India’s quarterly estimated gross domestic product (GDP) data. PM Modi’s address on his social media platform, in which he called the 7.8% growth rate for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026–27 “strong,” was called out by the TMC MP, among others. In a statement given to news agency ANI on September 2, 2026, Moitra reacted to India’s GDP growth and urged the Prime Minister to speak less about a subject he doesn’t truly understand.

PM Modi posted a video on September 1, 2026, congratulating the people on India’s 7.8% GDP growth while also highlighting the importance of being self-reliant. He talked about the ongoing global crisis amid which India achieved a GDP growth rate of 7.8%, and also urged people to avoid foreign trips in order to maintain the current momentum.



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Mahua Moitra Takes a Jibe at PM Modi’s Recent Address

TMC MP Mahua Moitra slammed PM Modi’s recent videos targeting the Gen Z audience following the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. She said, “It would be better for him to speak less about GDP growth—a subject he doesn't seem to grasp, especially now that he is trying to get active on Instagram because someone advised him that connecting with Gen Z requires making reels at midnight.” She continued by saying that PM Modi has been taking the advice to connect with the Gen Z audience more seriously lately.

The TMC MP further questioned the estimated GDP figure, alleging that a similar number was achieved in the first quarter of the previous year but was later revised. “Regarding that 7.9% GDP growth figure—it was 7.9% in the first quarter last year too, but was later revised downwards to 7%... The same thing happened with the 2.6% figure; it was revised as well,” she said.

After the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released India’s GDP growth figures in a press release on August 31, 2026, a discussion erupted, with several critics questioning the authenticity of the numbers. A news debate between former Finance Secretary of India Subhash Chandra Garg and NDTV anchor Gaurie Dwivedi went viral on social media. Garg alleged, “Last year's GDP has been revised down to 6.9 percent. So, if you revise last year's GDP down from what was claimed last year, this year goes up.”

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The TMC MP further took a swing at PM Modi, sarcastically saying, “You will go to Sweden, and the next day, you will visit Uzbekistan. Then you will go to Kyrgyzstan, then to London and Norway. And what will we do? We will sit in Ahmedabad. Mr. Modi, please don't do this.” She further added, “Even we are fond of it. You wear nice clothes; we are also fond of it. You go abroad, you eat Melodi, we are also fond of it.”

She further asked about the secret behind PM Modi’s glowing skin. She asked, “I love the way your skin is glowing. Your skin, Mr. Modi, what is the secret behind it? You go abroad, what do you get?”

[VS]

(Edited by Agniva Ray)

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