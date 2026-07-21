Government Introduces Affordable Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Oily Skin; Netizens Praise the Move, Write, "One More Step Towards Becoming Europe"

YESTERDAY, ON JULY 20, 2026, Delhi’s Jantar Mantar echoed with slogans demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET exam paper leak. While thousands of people led a peaceful march to Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly seen leaving the Parliament premises amid the protest demanding accountability from a government led by India’s longest-serving prime minister.

Just when the internet started reacting to the Cockroach Janta Party led protest, on July 19, 2026, a post started circulating online claiming that the government had reportedly launched an affordable face wash for pimples and oily skin.

All hell broke loose on the internet, with the post gaining over 3 million views on X. Thousands of users reacted to the skincare product introduced by the government, with netizens calling out the government's priorities. The product in question is a Salicylic Acid 1% Foaming Face Wash introduced under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

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Initially mistaken for a meme, the post was later confirmed to be about a real product available on the Janaushadhi portal for Rs 50. Currently, the product is out of stock. The internet was flooded with posts about the government's Rs 50 face wash, with some users taking a jibe at the government by asking whether the product contains ethanol—-a reference to the government's controversial decision to make 20% blended ethanol petrol mandatory on petrol pumps. While some called the post misleading, others did not hesitate to list the problems they face on a daily basis in the comment section.

Several users posted images alleging that the new face wash is the secret behind PM Modi’s flawless skin, which became a topic of discussion back in 2025 when Indian cricketer Harleen Deol asked him about the secret to his glowing skin. Users also shared images juxtaposing an older photo of PM Modi with a darker skin tone alongside one with a slightly brighter complexion, with one X user writing, “Perfect ad for this face wash by none other than Artist Modi.” The user was later called out for being rude by another X user.

While the secret to PM Modi’s skin remains a mystery, his visit to Tamil Nadu in April 2026 during the assembly elections was labelled by some social media users as “racial stereotyping.” PM Modi appeared visibly darker during the election campaign in Tamil Nadu, prompting users to share memes such as, “Tamil Nadu pohanchte pohanchte skin tone hi badal gaya (By the time he reached Tamil Nadu, even his skin tone had changed.)”

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Netizens React to the PM Modi Face Wash