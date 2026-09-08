Kidney-Touching AI Video by Pakistan on Op Sindoor Invites Online Trolling, Many Users Write, “LOL”

Key Points:
Pakistan released an AI video showing the damage on India during Operation Sindoor which has invited massive trolling online.
In the AI video, Pakistan air forces seems to be performing miracles such as jamming satellites, shutting down power, and derailing the national power grid.
One of the outlandish claims was Pakistan’s attack on 32 IAF bases, the graphic video did not contain any actual footage to prove what it was claiming.
AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) VIDEO SLOP has landed Pakistan at the centre of immense ridicule after it released a video projecting that Pakistan had the upper hand during Operation Sindoor, which officially started on May 7, 2025. “Low-budget,” “unrealistic,” and “clownish” are only some of the terms used by many social media users on the internet to describe the AI-generated video released by Pakistan.
As per various media reports, the AI slop included several fictional claims favouring Pakistan, which has been termed a “desperate attempt” by several netizens. The video was reportedly released by the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) on its YouTube channel. It was a graphics-heavy AI video claiming all the damage on India during Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched in response to the 2025 Pahalgam Terrorist attack, in which 26 tourists were killed by Pakistani terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025.
See Also: Operation Sindoor Documentary Hits a Nerve in Pakistan, Triggers Fresh ISPR Offensive
The AI video, which has been buzzing on the internet, is titled Fizaon K Pasbaan—-Protectors of the Skies, showing Pakistani air forces performing miracles such as jamming satellites, shutting down power, and derailing the national power grid. While many on social media had their fair share of amusement pointing out numerous mistakes in Pakistan’s AI video on Operation Sindoor, many users refused to hold back from highlighting spelling mistakes in the video.
Some users also shared that the AI disaster by the PAF was released just weeks after the Discovery Channel released a documentary titled Declassified: Operation Sindoor on India’s 80th Independence Day, August 15, 2026.
The graphics-heavy video by Pakistan claimed that during the India-Pakistan conflict in 2025, the latter had damaged 32 Indian Air Force bases, alongside crippling S-400 air defence systems and successfully attacking eight Indian aircraft. The video further claimed that Pakistan had also affected the fuel supply chain and destabilised the grids, which the video spells as “gird.” The animated video further shows that they had destroyed major Indian targets, such as the Indian Parliament and INS Vikrant.
Several graphics in the video mainly focus on the evidence-lacking achievements claimed by Pakistan during the conflict, portraying it as inflicting severe damage on India. One of the outlandish claims was Pakistan’s attack on 32 IAF bases. The graphic video did not contain any actual footage to prove what it was claiming, further making the AI video nothing less than a humiliation. The AI video also showed a distorted map of India wherein Jammu and Kashmir is shown as part of Pakistan, even though it is an integral part of India.
See Also: Fake Visuals, Defamed Civilians, and Fabricated Wars: How Indian Mainstream Media Failed During Operation Sindoor
A fact-check report by NDTV takes a jibe at Pakistan’s AI video, stating that all the figures in the video, including the claim of an attack on eight Indian aircraft, were merely “a figment of their imagination.”
India Today referred to the now-viral video as “Pakistan’s imaginative AI video” and debunked several figures, while questioning why the video did not include before-and-after photographs to support its claims.
An X user named Lala shared the AI video on his account, writing, “Now we know why Pakistan kept losing wars. They didn’t have AI back then.” Several users on X reacted to the video by sharing memes and pointing out the spelling of “grid,” which was written as “gird.” Another user took a jibe, writing, “Looks like the entire defense budget went into buying a Canva Pro subscription. Absolute peak cinema.” “LOL,” wrote another user.
[VS]
(Edited by Agniva Ray and Ritik Singh)
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