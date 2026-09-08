Kidney-Touching AI Video by Pakistan on Op Sindoor Invites Online Trolling, Many Users Write, “LOL”

AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) VIDEO SLOP has landed Pakistan at the centre of immense ridicule after it released a video projecting that Pakistan had the upper hand during Operation Sindoor, which officially started on May 7, 2025. “Low-budget,” “unrealistic,” and “clownish” are only some of the terms used by many social media users on the internet to describe the AI-generated video released by Pakistan.

As per various media reports, the AI slop included several fictional claims favouring Pakistan, which has been termed a “desperate attempt” by several netizens. The video was reportedly released by the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) on its YouTube channel. It was a graphics-heavy AI video claiming all the damage on India during Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched in response to the 2025 Pahalgam Terrorist attack, in which 26 tourists were killed by Pakistani terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025.



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The AI video, which has been buzzing on the internet, is titled Fizaon K Pasbaan—-Protectors of the Skies, showing Pakistani air forces performing miracles such as jamming satellites, shutting down power, and derailing the national power grid. While many on social media had their fair share of amusement pointing out numerous mistakes in Pakistan’s AI video on Operation Sindoor, many users refused to hold back from highlighting spelling mistakes in the video.

Some users also shared that the AI disaster by the PAF was released just weeks after the Discovery Channel released a documentary titled Declassified: Operation Sindoor on India’s 80th Independence Day, August 15, 2026.

What was Pakistan’s AI video on Operation Sindoor about?