“If You Think That This is the Biggest Subsidy Bill, Then God Save our Country”: Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover Takes a Jibe at the Govt’s New UPI Rules, Warns About the Death of Mobile Payments in India

When questioned on the point of increasing government expenditure on managing these payment systems, Ashneer clearly stated that the government is not making any additional expenditures. “Now let's come to the aspect of government expenditure. Tell me where is the expenditure exactly? I will state the numbers to you. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given the government a surplus of Rs 3 lakh crore in FY 26. This means that the RBI has said to the government that we have extra Rs 3 lakh crore, please take it and use it. Now let’s come to the NPCI. The pre-tax profit of NPCI for FY 26 is Rs 1900 crore. So if nobody is incurring a loss, why are you asking the small shopkeepers to compensate?” said Ashneer.

While speaking on the issue of consumers being free from the charged MDR, Ashneer said that the government is already making a lot of money from the different institutions. “The government is taking money from the RBI, from the banks’ profits and also charging tax on the NPCI’s earnings. The most interesting thing is that NPCI is not even a government organization. It is a not-for-profit organization. They don’t even write profit in their annual statements. The government has taken Rs 1000 crore tax from NPCI. All these data are available on google and it just takes 3 minutes to know all these.”

What are the New UPI Transaction Rules

In a gazette notification dated September 14, 2026, the government directed the banks and other payment system providers to not levy any charge on the UPI transactions of upto Rs 2000 or on payments made through RuPay debit cards. However, it did not mention any charges to be imposed in case of transactions above Rs 2000. This ambiguity was clarified with the NPCI’s circular on September 15.